Home » Product recall: Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella
Health

Product recall: Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella

by admin
Product recall: Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella

Large recall started: Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella

  • E-Mail

  • Split

  • More

  • Twitter


  • Press

  • Report an error

    Spotted an Error?

    Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

    There is no genetic engineering in the plant

    But no worry:
    Genetically modified

     are the

The most important:

  • Because a spice is contaminated with salmonella, Lidl and the manufacturer have started a recall.
  • The basil should no longer be used.
  • It can be returned to any Lidl branch.



The one with one
Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one
Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Another spice is affected by a recall. This is reported by the “Product recalls” portal. Because the basil is contaminated with salmonella, Lidl and the manufacturer TSI Consumer Goods are recalling the “Kania basil rubbed”. The product was immediately withdrawn from sale.

In the case of an infection with salmonella, symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and occasionally vomiting can appear within a few days after eating the contaminated food. A slight fever can also occur. A doctor should be consulted immediately if a salmonella infection is suspected.

In young children, the elderly and people with previous illnesses, a salmonella infection can lead to a severe course of the disease.

Book tip: “Additives from A to Z: What labels hide”

A handbook that documents the abundance of substances that are used to produce our daily food

Affected batches of Kania Basil food recall

The current recall affects the following product sold by Lidl:

Rubbed Kania Basil, 15 gram jar

  • Best before date: 08/31/2025
  • Batch (lot number): 082025C30B and 082025A31B
  • Manufacturer: TSI Consumer Goods GmbH

The spice was on sale in Lidl stores in the following federal states:

  • North Rhine-Westphalia
  • Rhineland-Palatinate
  • Saarland

Other spices from the manufacturer or basil from other manufacturers at Lidl are not affected by the recall and can continue to be used without hesitation.

Customers who have already bought the affected product can return it in all Lidl branches. The purchase price will be refunded there. A receipt is not required for this.

The original for this post “Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella” comes from chip.de.

mos/CHIP

See also  High fever, three foolproof natural remedies (and without Tachipirina)

You may also like

Test: How many tigers are in the picture?...

Nasal spray for colds and allergies works, but...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of audiometrist qualifications...

A human’s iris: Insights into the whole body?...

Berlusconi, fourth day at the San Raffaele. All...

Woman killed in Treviso, her former employer investigated

Uterine fibroids: New drug reduces moderate to severe...

Support independent research to beat lung cancer

Will it be the right time to give...

He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy