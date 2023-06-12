Product recall: Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella

Large recall started: Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella
- Because a spice is contaminated with salmonella, Lidl and the manufacturer have started a recall.
- The basil should no longer be used.
- It can be returned to any Lidl branch.
Another spice is affected by a recall. This is reported by the “Product recalls” portal. Because the basil is contaminated with salmonella, Lidl and the manufacturer TSI Consumer Goods are recalling the “Kania basil rubbed”. The product was immediately withdrawn from sale.
In the case of an infection with salmonella, symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and occasionally vomiting can appear within a few days after eating the contaminated food. A slight fever can also occur. A doctor should be consulted immediately if a salmonella infection is suspected.
In young children, the elderly and people with previous illnesses, a salmonella infection can lead to a severe course of the disease.
Affected batches of Kania Basil food recall
The current recall affects the following product sold by Lidl:
Rubbed Kania Basil, 15 gram jar
- Best before date: 08/31/2025
- Batch (lot number): 082025C30B and 082025A31B
- Manufacturer: TSI Consumer Goods GmbH
The spice was on sale in Lidl stores in the following federal states:
- North Rhine-Westphalia
- Rhineland-Palatinate
- Saarland
Other spices from the manufacturer or basil from other manufacturers at Lidl are not affected by the recall and can continue to be used without hesitation.
Customers who have already bought the affected product can return it in all Lidl branches. The purchase price will be refunded there. A receipt is not required for this.
