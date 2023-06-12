Product recall: Basil spice at Lidl contaminated with salmonella

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Another spice is affected by a recall. This is reported by the “Product recalls” portal. Because the basil is contaminated with salmonella, Lidl and the manufacturer TSI Consumer Goods are recalling the “Kania basil rubbed”. The product was immediately withdrawn from sale.

In the case of an infection with salmonella, symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and occasionally vomiting can appear within a few days after eating the contaminated food. A slight fever can also occur. A doctor should be consulted immediately if a salmonella infection is suspected.

In young children, the elderly and people with previous illnesses, a salmonella infection can lead to a severe course of the disease.