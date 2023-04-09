The 1st edition of the Brazilian Popular Rock Festival (RPB) took place last Saturday (8) with a line-up full of great artists

Last Saturday (8), the rock capital hosted the 1st edition of the Brazilian Popular Rock Festival (RPB). The event drew attention for its line-up with great representatives of national rock: Bikini, Humberto Gessinger, Frejat, Pitty, Charlie Brown Jr (in celebration of the group’s 30th anniversary) and the Brazilian band Rock Beats.

The festival, which opened its doors at 4 pm, in the parking lot of the Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, brought together rock lovers to celebrate the representation of the capital in the musical genre. seek to put the festival on the map of Brasilia, bringing the RPB on an annual basis.

For dentist Cristina Viana, 38, who grew up listening to national rock with her father, the idea of ​​returning to her roots is very important. “I grew up listening to music next to my father, who was a true lover of national rock, he was in love with Cazuza so being here today and being able to hear some of his compositions sung by Frejat is incredible, I am really happy to represent him he is no longer with us”, he declares. thrilled.

Video: Playback

The organizers of the event created a line-up with references to the 1980s and 1990s of national rock, but also wanted to please the younger audience with one of the most anticipated performances of the night, the singer Pitty took the stage a little over 9 pm and brought in her repertoire of songs from the beginning of her career that made her one of the best-known female voices of the genre, such as “Me Adora” and “Na sua Estante”, in addition to new recordings. Engineering student Luiza Barros, 25, says she grew up listening to the artist. “I listen to Pitty, as far back as I can remember, she was present in several moments of my life, so she is the main reason for me to be here today, I am very anxious to hear her”.

Video: Playback

Humberto Gessinger brought a more folk rock touch to RPB, founder of the band “Engenheiros do Hawaii”, the singer brought songs already known by fans with lyrics that made everyone sing together. Stylist Camila Dude, 32, comments on the importance of rock subgenres. “Look, rock is much more than what we see out there, of course it is important to show that there are other aspects within the genre, Humberto makes it clear that rock is for everyone”, points out Camila.

The main idea of ​​the festival is the return of Brasilia as the capital of rock, always remembering its roots but bringing a new look with representatives, such as the Brasilian band Rock Beats with almost 18 years of experience, formed by Daniela Firme (voice), Bruno Albuquerque (guitar), Alexandre Macarra (bass) and Bruno Duarte (drums). The repertoire brings classics from well-known groups such as Legião Urbana, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Cazuza, Beatles, Paralamas do Sucesso, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and U2, but also with original songs. Publicist Pedro Almeida, 32, stresses the importance of a local band for the festival. “Man, we are in the capital of rock, it is more than necessary and mandatory to bring a local band, Rock Beats represents a whole scenario that started here with Legião, Capital Inicial, among many others”, he concludes.