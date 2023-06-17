Fête de la Musique 2023: when and where the open air takes place | Entertainment

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, it’s that time again: the world is celebrating the Fête de la Musique Festival. There will be over 200 stages and over 500 events in Germany alone. And best of all: everything is free and open-air.

Read here which artists are performing, when everything takes place and what the program looks like!

Was ist die Geschichte des Fêtes de la Musique?

In 1982, the Fête de la Musique was launched in France by Jack Lang, then Minister for Culture. Since then, every year on June 21st, all musicians in the country have been invited to take to the streets and make music.

The summer music festival quickly developed into an international success. In 2017, the Fête was celebrated under different names in over 120 countries and more than 700 cities.

The Fête de la Musique has existed in Berlin since 1995.

In which cities of Germany is the Fête de la Musique celebrated?

Originally from France, the music festival now takes place all over Europe. Over 80 cities and towns in Germany take part every year.

In which major cities in Germany you can take part, read here:

City since when participation Berlin 1995 Stuttgart 2005 München 2019 Nuremberg 2022 Rostock 2009 Bremen 2012 Hamburg 2019 Köln 2013 Frankfurt 2020 Leipzig 2013 Aachen 2014 Bielefeld 2020

Wann ist die Music Festival?

Summer will officially begin soon. On the longest day of the year, at the beginning of summer, the world‘s largest music festival takes place.

The start is on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. More than 80 cities and towns in Germany will be filled with music, rock and singing until 10 p.m. After that, the celebration continues in some places indoors as part of the Fête de la Nuit, in clubs, pubs and bars.

Who performs at Fête de la Musique?

At Fête de la Musique, quality and quantity come together. In Berlin, for example, over 500 events are listed on the official website of “ Berlin Music Festival“ angegeben.

The selection is correspondingly large. Everything is represented in terms of style, from rock to jazz, hip-hop to classical music or techno. Since everything is free, you can watch as many performances as you like.

It is best to get an overview or find a route through the city to be able to see as much as possible.

Was kostet die Music Festival?

The Fête de la Musique is completely free for all ages.

Can you take your children to the Fête de la Musique?

The festival is intended regardless of age or other limitations. Anyone can participate and celebrate the music. There are actually specific children’s programs on various stages.