Fiorella Giménez spoke for the first time about her separation from Cachete Sierra

Fiorella Giménez debuted this Tuesday at Bailando 2023 with El Tirri and, prior to the couple’s performance, the dancer spoke openly about the end of her relationship with actor Agustín “Cachete” Sierra after a year and a half of link.

Giménez spoke about the subject after, together with the animator Marcelo Tinelli, they made reference to an event that happened the day the cast of the current edition of the program took the official photo of the contest. There, according to Giménez, the driver asked him what had happened to Sierra, with whom they met in the 2021 edition of the program.

After the intervention of Ángel de Brito, who assured that they asked him “a lot” what had happened between the dancer and the actor, Giménez decided to refer to that topic without jokes involved.

“I love Agus with all my heart,” he said first about his ex. “We parted very well, really. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things and at the moment we made the decision it is because we were no longer doing well or it no longer flowed, but if I come across it now we hug each other, “said Giménez.

“Really, there was no person who has cared for me as much or made me feel as loved as Agustín. There are also little things that didn’t work, obviously. I feel that it was all very intense, this track is already very intense, ”she said in reference to what she experienced with Sierra in Dancing in which they were a couple and began their relationship.

“We left here to live together in Carlos Paz, we came back. It was all a lot, and when things settled down we realized that there were a couple of things like camaraderie or things that weren’t going and, well, we decided but with the best. We even ended up hugging and telling each other that we were going to miss each other a lot,” the dancer concluded.

