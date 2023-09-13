Home » Series and movie tips: The Morning Show, Elements and secrets of one neighborhood | Culture | .a week
News

Series and movie tips: The Morning Show, Elements and secrets of one neighborhood | Culture | .a week

by admin
Series and movie tips: The Morning Show, Elements and secrets of one neighborhood | Culture | .a week

Netflix

ordinary guys – September 13

The documentary film directed by Manfred Oldenburg is the story of Nazi atrocities and the fight for justice. Some of those who had the blood of people on their hands who lost their lives because they did not conform to the ideology of the time remained unpunished. At the same time, the author reflects on what led ordinary Germans to participate through military units in the inhuman acts that became synonymous with the Holocaust. Narrated by Brian Cox.

Thursday Widows – September 14

Teresa enjoys living in an upscale neighborhood whose residents are miles away from the problems of ordinary people. The apparent idyll is disturbed by the death of her husband and his two best friends. Secrets, betrayals and crimes that have remained hidden until now will begin to surface. But can the wide open door of the mysterious chamber be closed again?

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

See also  Draghi-Salvini meeting, the Northern League leader: "Finally we talk about peace, the oil and gas embargo hurts us more than Russia"

You may also like

The Largest Increase in Child Poverty in U.S....

The story of Agudelo 888, the DJ who...

Xi Jinping and President Maduro Elevate China-Venezuela Relations...

Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the...

The president filed a lawsuit against Fico for...

Governor Hochul Deploys National Guard as Hurricane Lee...

“The idea is to internationalize Valledupar”: director of...

Skills HUB: the cycle of 16 meetings for...

The US donated two engines for UH-1H helicopters...

Chicago White Sox Snap Losing Streak in Games...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy