Series and movie tips: The Morning Show, Elements and secrets of one neighborhood | Culture | .a week

ordinary guys – September 13

The documentary film directed by Manfred Oldenburg is the story of Nazi atrocities and the fight for justice. Some of those who had the blood of people on their hands who lost their lives because they did not conform to the ideology of the time remained unpunished. At the same time, the author reflects on what led ordinary Germans to participate through military units in the inhuman acts that became synonymous with the Holocaust. Narrated by Brian Cox.

Thursday Widows – September 14

Teresa enjoys living in an upscale neighborhood whose residents are miles away from the problems of ordinary people. The apparent idyll is disturbed by the death of her husband and his two best friends. Secrets, betrayals and crimes that have remained hidden until now will begin to surface. But can the wide open door of the mysterious chamber be closed again?

