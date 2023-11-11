First annual conference of the Austrian Copyright Initiative – mica

The first annual conference of the Austrian Copyright Initiative will take place on November 22nd and 23rd, 2023 in the ÖGV attic in Vienna (Löwelstrasse 14, 1010 Vienna). At the conference you can expect specialist impulses from lawyers and experts as well as interesting panel discussions with artists, lawyers, experts and representatives from politics.

The club newly founded in 2022 Austrian Copyright Initiative will focus on the following topics during its two-day conference:

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities and risks for artists Common remuneration rules (GVR, collective copyright) Appropriate and proportionate remuneration for online uses (streaming, on-demand, social media licenses, etc.)

In addition, the completely renovated website (www.initiativeurheberrecht.at, relaunched at the beginning of November 2023) will be presented to the public.

The two-day event can be followed on site and via stream.

Registrations are now possible by email: info@initiativeurheberrecht.at

PROGRAM

Tag 1

Start: 10 a.m

Welcoming and opening of the first annual conference by President Gerhard Ruiss and Vice President Kristina Sprenger (Duration: approx. 10 min)

Presentation of the “Initiative Copyright Austria” – Who are we, what do we do, what do we want? – (Duration: approx. 30 min)

Panel guests

President: Gerhard Ruiss (literature)

Vice President: Kristina Sprenger (film/theater)

Board: Michael Kos (visual arts)

Board: Peter Paul Skrepek (music)

Managing Director: Gernot Schödl

Moderation: Mercedes Echerer (actress, speaker)

After the UrhG amendment 2021 – An inventory of Austrian copyright law from the perspective of artists – panel discussion (Duration: approx. 80 min)

Visual arts: RA Dr. Philip Jakober

Movie: RA Dr. Dr. Harald Karl & RA Michelle Walter

Literature: RA Dr. Michael Walter

Music: RA Mag. Oliver Ertl

Common concerns of all art disciplines

approx. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: lunch break (with buffet)

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) – opportunities and risks for artists (Duration: approx. 120 min)

AI in application: Matthias Hornschuh (spokesman for the creatives) and Katharina Uppenbrink (managing director) from the German Copyright Initiative

Practical applications at a glance (ChatGPT, MidJourney, DeepL, etc.)

Effects of generative AI on visual artists, filmmakers, writers and musicians

AI and law: Univ.-Prof. Ing. Dr. Clemens Appl, LL.M.

Copyright, ancillary copyright and personal rights

AI and regulation: current developments at national and European levels

approx. 3 p.m.: coffee break

Common Remuneration Rules (GVR) (Duration: approx. 120 min)

GVR in practice in Germany (§§ 36ff dUrhG): Attorney Dr. Nikolaus Reber and Dr. Michael Neubauer, Managing Director of the BVK – Professional Cinematography Association

Collective copyright law: Analysis of the legal situation in Austria (since the UrhG amendment in 2021) and need for action: Attorney Dr. Michael Walter

approx. 6 p.m.: end of day 1

Tag 2

Start: 10 a.m

Appropriate and proportionate remuneration for online usage (streaming, social media licenses, etc.) – legal comparison and “best practice examples” (Germany, Switzerland, France and Slovenia) (Duration: approx. 120 min)

VG Bild Kunst (DE): Dr. Urban Pappi, managing director

SSA (CH): Jürg Ruchti, director

SACD (FR): Hubert Tilliet, Legal Director (in English)

AIPA (SVN): Gregor Stibernik, Managing Director (in English)

approx. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: lunch break (with buffet)

Summary and conclusions of the first annual meeting (Duration approx. 30 min)

Mag. Gernot Schödl, LL.M., managing director

Need for reform in copyright law from the perspective of Austrian artists (Duration: approx. 120 min)

Panel discussion with representatives of the Austrian Copyright Initiative, artists, politicians, lawyers and experts:

Mag. (FH) Kurt Egger (ÖVP media spokesman)

Mag. Agnes Sirkka-Prammer (Judiciary Spokesperson for the Greens)

Mag. Christian Auinger (Head of Section in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Section I – Civil Law)

Hon Prof. Dr. Michel Walter (lawyer, international copyright expert)

Dr. Paul Fischer (Head of Legal Division at AKM)

Gerhard Ruiss (Managing Director of IG Authors)

Gerfried Stocker (Managing Director of Ars Electronica)

Moderation: Birgit Denk

approx. 3.30 p.m.: end of day 2

