Bryan Carabalí suffers a traffic accident on the road to Samborondón

News

Emelec player, Bryan Carabalí.

The right side of Emelec, Bryan Carabalíhas suffered a traffic accident, on the road to Samborondón, in the La Aurora sector, in Daule, when he was on his way to the rally at the Samanes Sports Center, at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, November 10.

Carabalí has ​​been transferred to the Kennedy Clinic in Samborondón with jaw injuries. Unofficial versions report that the player is undergoing surgery during the night.

The other driver involved in the accident did not suffer any major injuries and is in the Florida judicial unit for investigations.

The accident occurred a couple of days before Shipyard Classicwhich faces Emelec against Barcelona, ​​this Sunday, November 12 at the George Capwell stadium.

