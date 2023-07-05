First Division: Estudiantes vs Racing Club Date 24

Estudiantes will receive Racing Club, within the framework of date 24 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, next Saturday, July 8, starting at 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time), at the Tierra de Campeones.

The visiting team expects to have a good presentation as in the last day and return to keep the three points. For its part, the host of the duel comes from equaling its previous match and will look for a victory at home.

Estudiantes drew a draw by 1 in their visit to Central Córdoba (SE). In the most recent 4 rounds of this championship, they have 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss in their arc and .

Racing Club comes from defeating Colón with a score of 4 to 0. In the last 4 games, they have won 2 times and have equalized in 2 games. He scored NaN goal and .

The last five matches between the two is 1 home win, 1 draw and 3 visit victories. They last played in this competition on September 9, in the 2022 Argentina – Professional League tournament, and the score favored Estudiantes with a score of 1-0.

The local is in fifth place with 37 points (10 PG – 7 PE – 5 PP), while the visitor has 30 points and is placed in thirteenth place in the table (8 PG – 6 PE – 8 PP).

Students and Racing Club hours, by country Argentina: 6:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 4:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 3:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 5:00 p.m.

