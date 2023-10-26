First store in Milan for Pinalli which aims to have 100 perfumeries in 2026

Listen to the audio version of the article

The stores of the Pinalli perfumery chain reach 75, of which 22 in Lombardy, with the inauguration of the first beauty store in Milan, in Corso Buenos Aires: 200 square meters with exclusive brands and experiential areas for total customer involvement. The opening comes after a year characterized by strong expansion of the network, both physical and digital, with twelve new points of sale in addition to the restyling or relocation of another five stores. In 2023, the platform also strengthened its leadership in e-commerce. A significant growth, which began already in 2017 when the brand had 39 stores for a turnover of 55 million euros, less than half of the 120 million revenues recorded in 2022. The number of employees who have moved from from 140 to 400, and that of customers from 280 thousand to over 600 thousand currently.

«This important milestone – states Raffaele Rossetti, president and CEO of Pinalli – marks a new phase in the life of our group. Each store is a fundamental piece in our development strategy, but entering Milan, in one of the main shopping streets, undoubtedly has enormous value for a company like Pinalli which was born and is rooted in a provincial context. This operation is in continuity with the clear growth path that we have started in recent years, but at the same time represents a turning point, given the strategic importance and competitive scenario of a place like that of the Lombardy capital. We waited until the time was ripe to take this step, and now we are ready to face this and the many other challenges that the near future holds for us.”

The objective of Pinalli – whose majority is held by the international investment fund HIG Capital – is to further consolidate its position in online purchases and reach the threshold of 100 points of sale before the end of 2026. At the heart of the business remains the concept of omnichannel, one of the cornerstones of the group, with important investments in digital transformation to guarantee customers the possibility of enjoying an increasingly synergistic shopping experience between physical and digital stores.