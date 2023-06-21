Protests and repression in Jujuy: the day in images and videos

This Tuesday, June 20, there was no valid holiday and the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, approved the constitutional reform of Jujuy in the Legislature, while organizations of native peoples, unions, groups, demonstrated in the vicinity of the place.

Police was determined to repress and the demonstrators to not allow the reform to advance, for what there was rubber bullets, gases and arrests, on one side, and on the other, stones and also set fire to some vehicles that were used as barricades.

At mid-morning, once the reform was approved by Morales, the demonstrators decided to enter the Legislature by force and carried out destruction.

Later, the governor decided, with the agreement of the related legislators, delete two articles of the new constitution that were related to the lands of the original peoples. However, he did not remove other articles that generated rejection, linked to restricting social protest.

“Tell me, do you think it is democratic to enter public buildings by force? Burn cars? Try to set fire to the Jujuy Legislature?” the head of the UCR wrote through his Twitter account, in a message on the one who responded to the president Alberto Fernandezwho accused him of being “the only one responsible for having led our beloved province of Jujuy to this extreme situation.”

Alejandro Nieva, president of the Constitution Drafting Commission, announced that the protesters arrived at the Legislature and demolished the security barriers that had been installed in the morning. “They are Kirchnerist groups, they even came from other provinces, to generate this chaos that is taking place here.“, accurate.

Pablo Jure, head of SAME Jujuy, said this afternoon that were attending “between 50 and 70 patients”, most of them with injuries as a result of “stones and rubber bullets.” “So far, only one of the injured is considered more serious, with head trauma,” explained the doctor. In addition, he specified that the affected people were referred to the Pablo Soria and San Roque hospitals, in addition to the North Specialty Center.

Regarding the detainees, human rights lawyers assured telam that the majority were transferred to penal units 3 and 7 of the Alto Comedero neighborhood, in the southern access to the Jujuy capital, under the headings “attack and resistance to authority”, “damage to property for public use” and “attack and attempted resistance to authority” by order of prosecutor Walter Rondón.

While the original communities maintain a cut of the national route 9 at the height of Purmamarcanorth of Jujuy.

What does the constitutional reform say in Jujuy

The Constituent Assembly of Jujuy swore the partial reform of the provincial Magna Carta, promoted by the government of Gerardo Morales. It prohibits blocking roads and streets, as well as the occupation of public buildings.

The main questioning of the residents of Jujuy is the modification of two articles that sanction and restrict social protest. In turn, one of them promotes the expeditious eviction of those who do not have a property title.

This panorama in the province has generated, for days, various protests against the reform and the policies of Gerardo Morales.

