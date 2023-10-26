Promoting the Creative Transformation and Innovative Development of China’s Excellent Traditional Culture: A Path to Cultural Prosperity in the New Era

Promoting the Creative Transformation and Innovative Development of China‘s Excellent Traditional Culture

In a recent forum held by Guangming Daily, Wang Xuebin, a researcher at the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and a professor at the Department of Literature and History at the Central Party School, discussed the importance of promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture.

Culture is deeply intertwined with the foundation of a country, and its context is connected to the national identity. General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the need to maintain the Chinese cultural context and promote the innovative development of China‘s traditional culture. This is seen as crucial for inspiring the nation’s culture in the new era and new situation. Innovation not only creates vitality but also helps build the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

The concept of context encompasses the continuous historical and cultural category of a civilization that arises in a particular space and time. In the case of Chinese culture, the context refers to the origin and evolution of Chinese civilization. The rich and diverse historical and cultural heritage serves as a carrier of this context, including cultural relics, heritage sites, ancient texts, and traditional craftsmanship. Preserving these cultural genes is vital for cultivating the core values of socialism.

The prosperity of a country and its people is intrinsically linked to the cultural prosperity. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation relies on the development and prosperity of Chinese culture. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee led by General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the promotion of the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture.

In 2013, during his inspection in Qufu, Shandong Province, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed serving the past for the present and weeding out the old to bring forth the new when it comes to history and culture. He has consistently emphasized the importance of this creative transformation and innovative development, offering profound explanations at various important occasions and speeches.

The “Opinions on Implementing the Inheritance and Development Project of Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture” issued in 2017 laid the foundation for this initiative. The report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the same year officially included the concept of “creative transformation and innovative development.” Since then, the practice of promoting the “two innovations” of China‘s excellent traditional culture has gained momentum.

One key aspect of this promotion is focusing on small-scope and deep-connotation projects that use traditional Chinese festivals and cultural elements to tell engaging stories. Programs such as “Tang Palace Night Banquet,” “Luo Shen Shui Fu,” “Dragon Gate King Kong,” and “Nuwa Mending the Sky” have garnered rave reviews for their ability to evoke cultural pride and resonate with audiences. Historical and cultural cities have also embraced their heritage, attracting a considerable number of tourists and driving local development.

Creating a cultural atmosphere that the public can enjoy is crucial for promoting these “two innovations.” In recent years, more and more tourists have shown interest in experiencing traditional Chinese culture, including clothing, food, and etiquette. The aim is to not only make the public bystanders and appreciators, but also participants and creators who organically integrate excellent traditional Chinese culture into their daily lives. This process requires continuous efforts and long-term dedication to enhance cultural identity and cohesion.

The Party Central Committee has shown a strong commitment to promoting the “two innovations” of China‘s excellent traditional culture. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasizes that the profound foundation of Chinese civilization, combined with Marxism and China‘s specific reality, is the way to develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. This ideological emancipation allows for the full utilization of the precious resources of China‘s excellent traditional culture and exploration of future-oriented theoretical and institutional innovations.

In the process of promoting Chinese-style modernization, Wang Xuebin stresses the need to cultivate the core values of society and enhance cultural confidence, particularly among young people. Scientific research on philosophy and social sciences should be supported to stimulate theoretical innovation alongside practical innovation. By giving distinctive features to China-style modernization, the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture can provide stronger support.

The promotion of the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture holds immense importance in preserving the nation’s rich heritage, enhancing cultural identity, and driving the progress of Chinese society. With continued efforts and dedication, China can realize the full potential of its cultural treasures and establish a modern civilization rooted in its traditional values.

Source: 【Guangming Forum】

Author: Wang Xuebin

Publication: Guangming Daily

Date: October 26, 2023

Page: 3

