Fit For A King – The Hell We Create European Tour – 02.12.2023, Flex Wien – Live Review

Fit For A King – The Hell We Create European Tour

Event: December 2nd, 2023, Flex Vienna

Bands: Fit For A King, Emmure, Thrown, The Gloom In The Corner

Ticket: € 39,75

Datum: 02.12.2023

Genre: Metalcore, Christian Metal, Nu Metal, Alternative Metal

Just a year after the release of The Hell We Create move Fit For A King on their biggest European tour to date. In order to celebrate this properly in Flex they had The Gloom In The Corner, Thrown and Emmure with you in your luggage.

Masterful musical diversity

Entered promptly at 6:30 p.m The Gloom In The Corner the stage and opened the evening with a melodic intro that seamlessly merged into an energetic performance by From Heaven To Hell passed over. Right from the start you could feel the poignant atmosphere, while her theatrical stage presence captivated the audience. The band effortlessly demonstrated their masterful musical diversity, getting the audience to celebrate, form a mosh pit and get carried away by the music. The performance of The Gloom In The Corner demonstrated not only her technical proficiency, but also her ability to present an engaging and captivating live show that captivated the audience.

Raw sound and a thrilling performance

Entered after a short renovation phase Thrown the stage and unleashed an impressive energy. From the very first second they impressed with their passionate performance, moving in sync with the music and warming up the audience. The setlist, consisting of a successful mix of emotional songs and their characteristically raw sound, left no room for breathing space. Thrown presented one energetic song after the other and sparked a real wave of enthusiasm in the audience. Singer Marcus Lundqvist encouraged the audience to move to the beat and clearly enjoyed every moment on stage. The band managed to send the crowd into ecstasy and create an unforgettable atmosphere. Thrown left a lasting impression with their rousing performance and proved that they are masters at inspiring the audience with their music.

Get the f**k up!

Entered shortly afterwards Emmure the stage and already caused a stir with the first song and the words “Get the fuck up!” for a total demolition. People fell to the ground in rows as they celebrated, forming one mosh pit after another. The crowd went wild and enjoyed the dark atmosphere while the band performed parts of the songs over and over again with the lights dimmed. Double bass, characteristic guitar riffs and breakdowns dominated the performance. For years, die-hard fans bawled along to the lyrics and were guided by the music. Emmure managed to create an intense and rousing atmosphere.

An intense and intimate atmosphere

Finally it was the turn of the evening’s headliners – blue lights drenched the stage set as Fit For A King took their places The Hell We Create to perform. As a singer Ryan Kirby stormed the stage and sang the first words, the audience burst into ecstasy. The crowd was all hair and arms twirling wildly as they celebrated and moved to each song. The band members interacted with the audience from the first second and delivered an energetic show. Bassist Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary dazzled the crowd with his multitasking skills – jumping, juggling his instrument while effortlessly playing to the beat.

Fit For A King have mastered the art of creating an intense and intimate atmosphere. Their emotional lyrics, complex and perfectly composed riffs as well as the intense double bass action had the crowd going wild and causing chaos. Melodic sequences invited you to take a deep breath every now and then. The band proved that they are true masters at captivating audiences with their music and providing an unforgettable live experience.

The European tour of Fit For A King was a triumphant event that captivated the audience at the Flex. The Gloom In The Corner opened the evening with an impressive performance that went from melodic sounds to energetic performances. Thrown set the bar even higher with their passionate show while Emmure thrilled the audience with raw energy and intense mosh pits. The entire event left a lasting impression and showed that these bands are true masters at presenting their music live and sending the audience into ecstasy.

