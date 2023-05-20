Five events alter weekend traffic

It is worth remembering that parking in places that are prohibited or that impair the flow of roads and safety in the vicinity of events will not be tolerated.

From Friday (19) to Sunday (21), five events will impact traffic in Plano Piloto and Sobradinho. To ensure the safety of participants, agents from the Traffic Department of the Federal District will control traffic, according to specific plans for each event.

It is worth remembering that parking will not be tolerated in places that are prohibited or that impair the fluidity of the roads and safety in the vicinity of the events. The agents will also be attentive to curb the driving of vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Discovery Festival

For the shows and other cultural activities of Funn Festival 2023, at Praça das Fontes – parking lot 9 of Parque da Cidade, which will take place from this Friday (19) to Sunday (21), there will be ostensive traffic policing, with a focus on fluidity and safety, from 9am to 2am. Agents will control pedestrian crossings and set up a loading and unloading area in front of parking lot 9.

Social Action – 63rd anniversary of Sobradinho

On Saturday (20), in celebration of Sobradinho’s 63rd birthday, a social action is scheduled at Conjunto 8 of the Nova Colina Housing Sector, from 9am to 5pm. For this, a section of the road in front of Escola Classe 16 until close to Paróquia Divino Espírito Santo will be closed from 23:59 this Friday (19).

Buteco do Gusttavo Lima

On Saturday (20), from 3 pm to 3 am, the policing and traffic inspection teams will be in the vicinity of the Arena BRB – Mané Garrincha to control traffic and help pedestrians crossing the road to the Buteco concert by Gusttavo Lima . From midnight onwards, to facilitate the dispersal of the public, the counterclockwise right lane of the stadium’s Via Contorno will be free for parking and two lanes of the N1 lane will be isolated to allow free exit from the rotary parking lot.

Gari and Bora Bike Race

On Sunday (21), from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, the 6th Street Gari Race is scheduled, starting and finishing in the parking lot of the Ibero-American Cultural Center (Funarte). The N1 and S1 lanes will have three lanes on the left reserved for athletes, from Funarte to Praça do Cruzeiro. In this stretch, the access roads between N1 and S1 will also be closed.

From 7am to 12pm, Bora de Bike is planned, with an estimated audience of 3,000 people. The concentration of cyclists will be in the parking lot of Praça do Buriti and the exit for the tour, from 9am, will be via the N1 towards Epia, taking the last access to the S1 and going down towards the National Congress. From there, the athletes return to Praça do Buriti on the N1. During the entire course, four lanes close to the central reservation will be isolated: three for bicycle traffic and one for Detran vehicles that will accompany the athletes.

Due to Bora de Bike and Corrida do Gari, both on the same day, traffic throughout the Monumental Axis will be greatly impacted and, therefore, the Detran recommends that anyone who can avoid transiting through the site on Sunday morning.

*With information from Agência Brasilia