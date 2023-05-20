the displaced between fear and survival – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

In Togo, terrorism is causing internal displacement, particularly in the north of the country. Several people living in localities, victims of deadly terrorist attacks leave their environment for others, in order to preserve their lives. Immersion in Pognon, a village located in the prefecture of Kpendjal (65 km from Dapaong) which is one of the localities that host displaced people.

Binangue now lives in Pognon with all his family. He explains the reason why he fled his native village, Sankol. “For some time now, dangerous people have entered our village. They kill people and create terror. They first came to us in Sankol where they slaughtered five (5) people. Afterwards, they went to Blamonga, then to Kpenboli where they also killed many people. Faced with this situation, we decided to come and live in Pognon because it is my parents’ native village. When I left Sankol, I took a few animals that I sold to feed the children”, recounts this father with desolation.

Devastated, Tchadan, another displaced person testifies and also recounts the horror she experienced: “I come from Kpenboli, it was a night like any other. I went to bed with my children and late at night people came knocking on the door. When I opened the door, I saw a few people who suddenly walked inside. While I was asking them questions, I see other people entering the room. They woke up my son and I let them know that he was my only boy and that if they wanted to hurt him, it would be better if they hurt me, but it was already too late. They shot my son and he died. I shouted loudly; my co-wife and her son woke up. They also shot his son. Among our neighbors who had come to our rescue, they also killed 3 people. »

Faced with these tragedies, Binangue and Tchadan have no choice but to leave, as do many inhabitants of localities that are victims of terrorism.

Since the end of 2021, North Togo has been affected by terrorist attacks. Armed groups make incursions and attacks in this part of the country. Indeed, on the night of November 9 to 10, 2021, the attack by terrorists on a border post at Sanlouaga in Kpendjal was repelled by the Togolese army. On the night of May 10, 2022, another terrorist attack killed 8 soldiers and injured 13 and about fifteen attackers were killed according to the army. Mid-June 2022, there was an army ambush against terrorists outside Goulingoushi post. The list is not exhaustive. For some time now, the Togolese government has not communicated on the attacks, nor on the balance sheets, but reassures that it is acting to prevent the attackers from settling on Togolese territory. Indeed, Lomé deployed the anti-terrorist operation baptized, Koundjoaré, from the name of the city in which the security cordon was installed. But, for their part, the terrorist groups continue to dictate the law.

Attacks, verbal and physical threats, testimonies sometimes send shivers down your spine. A few months ago, the terrorists, according to witnesses, circulated in certain villages, asking the inhabitants to leave, within three days. Faced with this warning, there was a stampede.

A massive displacement of populations with disastrous consequences

MINTOAMA komina, the Mayor of Kpendjal Ouest2 explains that it was in the aftermath of the bloody attacks, which occurred on the night of July 14 to 15, 2022 in the village of Kpenboli, located northeast of the chief town of the commune, that he A massive displacement of populations has been observed towards more secure areas such as Malgbongou, Djibontoti, Pognon, Papri…

According to the mayor, with this massive displacement of populations, the humanitarian situations have become more complex because the displaced and the host families all need food assistance. “It has become a burden on households because the families hosting these displaced people did not find enough to eat themselves. With the arrival of displaced people, this is a scourge within these households. In their displacement, the populations have sold their livestock and find themselves without any income-generating activity”, explains Mr. MINTOAMA komina.

Words confirmed by Tilate, a resident of Pognon who is one of those who had the magnanimity to welcome displaced people. The father says he has hosted seven (7) people in his home since the beginning of the crisis and to survive, it is the cross and the banner. He says: “before, to feed my little family, I bought a bag of millet for 3 months, but with their arrival, 1 bag lasts 1 month. At night, we scramble to sleep because there are not enough places. When children fall ill, it is a real ordeal”.

The displacement of people in the north of the country, due to the security crisis, is now a pressing challenge. This phenomenon disrupts lives, endangers communities, generating serious humanitarian, social and economic problems.

Internally displaced persons, torn from their familiar environment, are deprived of the support of their social network. It often happens that families are separated because some members are killed or disappear in their flight. Deprived of their income and personal belongings, they are unable to meet their basic needs and access essential services. They have limited access to health care, water, sanitation, food and adequate housing etc.

As the days pass, uncertainty about the future and the possibility of returning home, or finding another durable solution, worsens their situation. Tensions with families and the host community, exacerbated by limited resources and services on the verge of breaking down, sometimes generate stigma. While some of them are lucky enough to find host families, others cannot find any and are sometimes homeless.

The sudden and forced departures of many farmers also have consequences on the prices of raw food materials, which have increased, particularly in the north of the country. Similarly, famine is a greater threat to populations who find it difficult to eat enough to satisfy themselves. Added to this are the psychological and physical trauma associated with travel, as well as the isolation and dropout of children.

The future at risk for out-of-school children

The dropout of children is one of the great scourges caused by the displacement of populations. “Since we left our village, I no longer go to school. My parents say that when they have the money, they will put me on an apprenticeship,” says Roukia, a 10-year-old girl who has dropped out of school, all sad.

Like this young girl, many displaced children find themselves today not only in very difficult conditions but also they have abandoned the benches against their will. They can be seen wandering the streets or accompanying their parents to look for something to eat.

Faced with such a situation, if nothing is done, these children risk plunging into delinquency and it is their future that is in danger. For young girls, the situation seems more complicated because in this context, they are more exposed to forced marriages, early pregnancies and prostitution with their share of consequences.

Assistance from the Togolese government to the displaced

The Togolese government has informed that it has provided assistance to the displaced and populations victims of attacks by armed terrorist groups in the Savannah region. A total of 789 households, representing 4,175 displaced persons have been identified by the competent services, announced on October 27, 2022, the Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Yark DAMEHAME, during the Council of Ministers.

According to official information, “an emergency action, consisting in securing these displaced persons (internal and external) was carried out, before the implementation of support measures by several government agencies. The information showed that food and non-food support was provided initially to 682 households and a second phase of support was also deployed to 237 households. In addition, according to the government, psychological care was provided by technical teams made up of psychologists and social workers, deployed in the field.

The government also said that at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, arrangements should be made to enroll displaced students in schools in the host prefectures. According to official sources, classroom construction work is underway to strengthen school infrastructure and specifically, nine orphaned children (5 girls and 4 boys) have been enrolled in establishments of excellence, in accordance with the instructions of the Chief of State.

In addition, certain structures and organizations also provide food and non-food support to these displaced people from time to time, such as the Red Cross and the Togolese Association for Family Welfare (ATBEF).

However, the displaced are asking for their situation to be better taken into account.

We must take “our situation to heart”

Whether material, food, health, financial or psychological, the situation of these displaced people deserves special attention. “It is unacceptable what is currently happening in the North of the country. People who lived peacefully in their village and who quietly carried out their activities, find themselves overnight in a precariousness that does not say its name. It’s quite sickening. Goodwill, all Togolese citizens, politicians, civil society, the State, everyone must play their part and help these populations,” says Seydou, a native of Kpendjal.

Several displaced people interviewed are asking for substantial help and support from the government. “The state needs to help us. (…) We beg the authorities to take our situation to heart,” implores Abou. As for Kolani to add: “We expect even more from the State because we live in a very critical situation”.

Moreover, the greatest challenge facing states today is to find appropriate responses to overcome terrorism so that people live in peace and security at home and that they are not forced to flee their localities. or country to find themselves in despicable conditions.

NB: This article is published with the technical and financial support of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES-Benin), as part of the project: “INVESTIGATIONS ON THE TERRORIST THREAT IN WEST AFRICA: BENIN, BURKINA FASO AND TOGO”, implemented by the consortium Banouto (Benin) and Togo Top News (Togo).