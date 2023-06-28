Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– The candidate for mayor of Plottier of the MPN and current councilor, Sergio Soto, tells of his campaign proposals for the elections.

– Did UBER start operating in Neuquén capital? Reports the Undersecretary of Transportation of the Municipality, Mauro Espinosa.

– This June 28 marks one year of the femicide of Patricia Rendón, in Catriel, whose only defendant is Fernando Cronenbold, her ex-partner. The plaintiff lawyer Marcelo Hertzriken Velasco tells what the status of the investigation is.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The pre-candidate for national deputy for Neuquén of Unión por la Patria, Martín Rodríguez, denounces that the Electoral Board does not want to make the list official. In the “Vos al Aire” apartment, he comments on the situation.

– This June 29 marks the 2nd anniversary of the explosion in Aguada San Roque. What are the progress of the case? This is the sponsoring lawyer of ATEN, Darío Kosovsky.

– How did the “unity list” of Unión por la Patria, with Sergio Massa as president and Agustín Rossi as vice president, affect Argentina’s economic indicators? The economist, businessman and financial consultant, Rodrigo Álvarez, provides his analysis.

– The director of the film “El último otoño”, Andrés Pasman, speaks with “Vos al Aire”. It will be screened at the Cine Teatro Español until Wednesday and invites you to go see it.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– The 48-hour state strike in Neuquén is coming. What sectors will it affect? Reports Carlos Quintriqueo, general secretary of the ATE union.

– Patricia Bullrich’s list in Río Negro has already been registered with Sergio Capozzi from Barilochense at the head. The pre-candidate for national deputy talks with “It’s time”.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– The South American Beach Games, which will be held next month in Colombia, will have several representatives from Neuquén, and one of them will be Fausto Inostroza. The young athlete, who will compete in beach volleyball, speaks with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

– Another Wednesday of live music arrives. Visit the studio of the urban artist Curcu.

