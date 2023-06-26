Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Who to follow: @parkhere

I’m following My heart is Delana It’s been a good few years and this habit has a healthy effect.

This is what I wrote about her three years ago:

I don’t remember how I started following Libby Delana on Instagram, I guess the beginning was related to her spectacular hair, but from there she became almost the only Instagram page I follow every day. Delana, an art director (but also an activist, an amateur fisherman, a pilot’s license holder and a discerning taste in tea), mother of two adult sons, 58 years old from Long Island, gets up every morning before sunrise, no matter what the weather, and walks. and walking and walking She has been doing it for nine years, in January of this year she had 25,000 miles behind her, that is: she has already circled the Earth, and she keeps walking. To my delight, she agreed for me to interview her.

(Here is the post with the full interview).

>>>

In the three years that have passed, Delana continues to give a glimpse of a life that makes you want to look inside and at the same time physically touch the world: walking in nature, swimming in the sea, entering ice water and laughing with friends on peaks in Nepal.

that’s how it is: A stress-free Instagram feed has less people showing you what they look like and more people making you realize what it (it = life) can feel like.

>>>

Ask yourself: Why am I seeing and feeling this? How am I growing? What am I learning? Remember: Every coincidence is potentially meaningful. How high your awareness level is determines how much meaning you get from your world

Ansel Adams –

(from Libby’s Instagram)

>>>

We are The Highwomen

Singing stories still untold

Posted by Shelly on June 16, 2023 in fairy powder, general, what to do and tagged Libby DeLana, morning walk, parkhere, stress-free Instagram, follow recommendation, Libby DeLana.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

