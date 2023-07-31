Food card: which ANSES beneficiaries can collect up to $34,000

He CONSIDERED and the Ministry of Social Development confirmed the collection dates of August 2023 for the Food Card. Payments are made according to the completion of the document.

This care policy has the objective of guaranteeing the access to the basic food basket.

When do I charge ANSES: complete calendar with all the dates of August 2023

Food Card 2023: who charges and what is the amount

The food card is delivered every month to families that have any of the following ANSES benefits:

Mothers of 7 children or more who receive a Non-Contributory Pension (PNC). Holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) up to 14 years of age. AUH for disability, without age limit. Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)

The amount that the Ministry of Social Development delivers through ANSES depends on the type of benefit and the number of family members:

The maximum amount is $34,000 and is charged by:

Beneficiaries of Universal Assignments per Child with three children or more.

Non-contributory pensions for mothers of 7 children or more.

Progresar Alert: registrations are still open

On the scale, payments of $26,000 continue for:

Beneficiaries of Universal Child Allowances with two children.

And finally, they charge $17,000:

Beneficiaries of Universal Child Allowances with one child. Pregnancy Allowance.

Alimentar card: payment schedule

The payments of the food card correspond to the collection of the holder’s ANSES benefit. Below are those established by ANSES for Non-Contributory Pensions, Pregnancy Allowances and AUH:

Non-contributory pensions

DNI ending in 0 and 1: August 1st

DNI ending in 2 and 3: August 2

DNI ending in 4 and 5: august 3rd

DNI ending in 6 and 7: August 4

DNI ending in 8 and 9: August 7th

Universal Child Allowance and Family Child Allowance

DNI ending in 0: 8 of August

DNI finished in 1: 9 of August

DNI finished at 2:10 of August

DNI ended at 3:11 of August

DNI finished at 4:14 of August

DNI finished at 5:15 of August

DNI finished at 6:16 of August

DNI finished at 7:17 of August

DNI finished at 8:18 of August

DNI finished at 9:22 of August

AUH beneficiaries: what is the excellent news from ANSES

Pregnancy Allowance

DNI ending in 0: 10 of August

DNI ending at 1:11 of August

DNI ended at 2:14 of August

DNI finished at 3:15 of August

DNI finished at 4:16 of August

DNI finished at 5:17 of August

DNI finished at 6:18 of August

DNI finished at 7:22 of August

DNI finished at 8:23 of August

DNI finished at 9:24 of August

SV / LR

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

