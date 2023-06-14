Home » For date 21 of zone A, Estudiantes (RC) will receive Temperley
For date 21 of zone A, Estudiantes (RC) will receive Temperley

For date 21 of zone A, Estudiantes (RC) will receive Temperley

The duel between Estudiantes (RC) and Temperley corresponding to date 21 of zone A will be played at the Estadio de Río Cuarto Antonio Candini stadium, on Friday, June 16.

A close match is expected for this day between two teams that will seek the victory that eluded them last date (they only rescued a draw), to stay alive in the current season.

On their previous visit, Estudiantes (RC) drew 0 with San Martín (T). In the last 4 games of the current tournament, they generated 1 win and 3 losses, with 3 goals scored and 5 on their fence.

In the previous day, Temperley tied the game 1-1 against Def. from Belgrano. With an irregular record (2 losses and 2 draws in the last 4 games played), the team has scored 6 goals and has conceded 10 in its arc.

The last 5 meetings between the two teams ended with 2 victories for the locals and a total of 3 drawn games. The last game between the two in this tournament was on February 11, in the Argentina – Primera Nacional 2023 Championship, and ended with a 2-0 score in favor of Temperley.

The judge selected to oversee the match is Nelson Sosa.

Students (RC) and Temperley schedule, according to country
