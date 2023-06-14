For date 21 of zone A, Estudiantes (RC) will receive Temperley

The duel between Estudiantes (RC) and Temperley corresponding to date 21 of zone A will be played at the Estadio de Río Cuarto Antonio Candini stadium, on Friday, June 16.

A close match is expected for this day between two teams that will seek the victory that eluded them last date (they only rescued a draw), to stay alive in the current season.

On their previous visit, Estudiantes (RC) drew 0 with San Martín (T). In the last 4 games of the current tournament, they generated 1 win and 3 losses, with 3 goals scored and 5 on their fence.

In the previous day, Temperley tied the game 1-1 against Def. from Belgrano. With an irregular record (2 losses and 2 draws in the last 4 games played), the team has scored 6 goals and has conceded 10 in its arc.

The last 5 meetings between the two teams ended with 2 victories for the locals and a total of 3 drawn games. The last game between the two in this tournament was on February 11, in the Argentina – Primera Nacional 2023 Championship, and ended with a 2-0 score in favor of Temperley.

The judge selected to oversee the match is Nelson Sosa.

Students (RC) and Temperley schedule, according to country