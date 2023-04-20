For Giorgio Armani a new honorary degree from the Catholic University

Listen to the audio version of the article

Giorgio Armani will receive an honorary degree in Global Business Management from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart: the conferment ceremony will take place on May 11 in Piacenza, the city where the designer was born in 1934, at the Municipal Theater.

After the greeting of the rector Franco Anelli, the dean of the Faculty of Economics and Law, Anna Maria Fellegara will read the reasons with which the Faculty has attributed the academic recognition to an entrepreneur who has become a protagonist of global business thanks to his extraordinary creative, organizational and strategic skills . The intervention of Giorgio Armani will follow.

For Armani, this is a new acknowledgment of his crucial role in the fashion and Made in Italy system: in 2007 he received another honorary degree in Industrial Design from the Milan Polytechnic, and previously from the Royal College of Art in London .