Former employees of Disney, EA and Kabam have officially unveiled a new gaming company that aims to “use the power of games, people and technology to fight climate change.” The studio, called Carbon Counts, was founded in November 2020, but has been operating in secret while developing its first mobile game, EverForest. As players progress through the EverForest story, the studio says it will plant real trees in return.

Carbon Counts is led by CEO Michael Libenson, and the rest of the team includes Rare co-founder Brett Jenks, COO Nicole Rustad, who previously led corporate citizenship at Disney, and Plants vs. Zombies co-producer Kyle Duncan, who worked at the studio as CEO Executive Producer.

The company also raised $4.5 million in seed funding to advance EverForest, led by Borderless Capital, Algorand and the Algorand Foundation, among others. It also raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding last year.

“Globally, most people are very concerned about climate change but can’t do anything about it,” Libenson said.

“Our teams have created some of the world‘s most successful mobile games. Now, we’re combining proven mechanics with immersive stories to deliver magical experiences that transcend the screen and affect the real world.”

Climate change is an ongoing topic across the industry. In a talk at Devcom this week, the United Nations emphasized that game developers should be held equally accountable when it comes to the environment.

“Video games can be transformative here,” said Sam Barratt, head of UN Environment’s education, youth and advocacy department. “What we need is a concerted effort to make a difference everywhere.”