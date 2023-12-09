Former Radio Co-Hosts “El Molusco” and “Burbu” Surprise Audience with Embrace at Birthday Party

Jorge Pabón “El Molusco” and Angelique “Burbu” Burgos surprised everyone at El Molusco’s birthday party in Orlando, Florida by embracing each other after nearly seven years of tension. The former co-workers of the defunct radio space El Goldo and la Pelúa (Mega) gained notoriety due to the distance that began between them after Burbu’s work on the program came to an end.

The heartwarming moment was captured by announcer Rocky “The Kid” and shared on his social networks. “The meeting of the year!! Silk! on @angeliqueburbu’s birthday in #Orlando 🔥🔥🔥@yosoymolusco”, he captioned the greeting video.

This isn’t the first time the two have interacted since their falling out. In June of this year, while on vacation in London, Molusco greeted his former co-worker through a phone call made by Arnaldo Santiago, from Diary of Trips. The incident occurred while Santiago was speaking to the radio program El despelote (Mega), which Burbu hosts along with Rocky “The Kid.”

But, their reunion hasn’t been without its issues. In October, Burbu sent a strong message to Molusco after he made some comments on his radio program about a publication she made regarding the experience of marriage. “Marriage brings ups and downs and that’s what a relationship and a family, a marriage, are all about and I have said a thousand times that today young people get married and say ‘ah, things are going badly for me, I’m getting divorced’, they don’t work on their marriage,” Molusco explained. “You think that everything I say is for you, look it’s not for you, you didn’t even cross my mind when I wrote that, on the contrary, I thought about people fighting for their marriage, fighting for their family always and when it’s worth it,” he added. “I wanted to let you know so that you are clear that my world does not revolve around you.”

The unexpected embrace at El Molusco’s birthday party has left fans wondering if this marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two former co-workers.