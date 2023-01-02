[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by the Epoch Times San Jose reporter station) “(Shen Yun) is really beautiful and touches my heartstrings.” On the afternoon of January 1, 2023, a former senior ballet dancer Juanita Roy was amazed after watching Shen Yun New Era Troupe’s performance at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose.

Roy has been active on stage for over a decade and has performed the ballet “The Nutcracker” at the San Jose Performing Arts Center.

This is the second time for Roy to watch Shen Yun. She said that the reason why she has been watching Shen Yun is “because of my love for these dancers and artists, I think they have great courage, and I can feel with my heart what they represent (traditional culture).”

She said: “Especially in the West, we should ask ourselves, why is such a fine group of artists persecuted for their message? (Persecution) even (extends) America, America should have all the glory we fought for ideals – to fight for freedom of speech. But why are these lovely people being persecuted? They bring the truth and end up being suppressed.”

Roy saw from Shen Yun’s program, “People are suffering for their beliefs and values, as well as the traditions that are sacred and cherished in their hearts.”

Roy said: “We can all learn from these (Shen Yun) artists, because they disregard life and death, persecution, and the life and death of their families. They have the courage to stick to their beliefs in their hearts. We all need such courage.”

Roy felt the spiritual connotation behind Shen Yun’s performance. She said that the divine culture displayed by Shen Yun “is really beautiful and touched my heartstrings.”

She said that tradition is closely related to human beings, “If we forget who we are, we have no future. Where do we go? If we forget God, then what is the purpose of our life? We only exist in the end to be enslaved by ourselves. In a state of being, because instead of seeking after the divine nature, the divine music and the art, what are we looking for? Just to live and suffer and become slaves (of the self).”

Roy saw the “exquisite classical dance training” from the performances of the Shen Yun dancers, “Everything they do is so beautiful. The lines of the dancing hands, the flowing eyes, and the brilliance of looking at each other, everything is in it, beautiful and delicate. “

She wanted to say to Shen Yun performers: “You are my heroes, please continue.”

She said that she was very envious of the wonderful performances of Shen Yun performers and intended to return to the stage. “I took a lot out of the beauty (dancing) they brought… I should start dancing again.”

