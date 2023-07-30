Home » Former TVB Actress Zhang Yushan Finds Love in Businessman Lu Qixian Amid Boyfriend’s Controversy
Former TVB actress Zhang Yushan (Shirley) has found herself in the midst of a new love affair with businessman Lu Qixian. This comes in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Calvin Lo being questioned by Forbes over allegations of exaggerating his net worth.

Zhang Yushan, who is now 48 years old, has transitioned from the entertainment industry to the business world, where she now holds a position as an executive in a listed company. In the 90s, she was highly active in the entertainment industry, starring in TVB dramas such as “There is always a day ahead” and “Smart Hands”.

It was through a mutual friend’s introduction that Zhang Yushan and Lu Qixian crossed paths. Their shared background in business has created a strong connection between them, as they both have similar perspectives on life. Zhang Yushan spoke highly of Lu Qixian, praising him for his filial piety and gentlemanly demeanor. She also expressed her admiration for his love and devotion towards his daughter, proving that he is a wonderful father.

In light of the recent controversy surrounding her ex-boyfriend Calvin Lo, Zhang Yushan dismissed it as a mere public relations disaster. She chose to focus on the positive qualities she sees in Lu Qixian instead.

Zhang Yushan’s journey in the entertainment industry began when she was discovered at the age of 15 by talent scouts. She quickly rose to fame, signing with a record company and starring in several movies and TVB dramas.

As the love affair between Zhang Yushan and Lu Qixian continues to blossom, they serve as a shining example of two successful individuals finding happiness together. Despite the recent scandal surrounding Calvin Lo, Zhang Yushan remains optimistic about her future with Lu Qixian, who has proven himself to be a loving partner and devoted father.

