Former Vice President Amado Boudou recovers after decompensation suffered in Neuquén

Former Vice President Amado Boudou recovers after decompensation suffered in Neuquén

the former vice president Beloved Boudou recovers this Saturday after the decompensation that he suffered on Friday night when he was giving a talk at the National University of Comahue, in Nuequén, and for which he had to be hospitalized.

“My friend and colleague Amado Boudou is recovering well after a decompensation he had while giving a talk in Neuquén. Just a scare!! We send the strength and affection of the militancy that we received in transit to our beloved Amado”, the organization Soberanxs, the political space to which the leader belongs, published this morning on his Twitter account.

Boudou suffered a decompensation when he was giving a talk at the National University of Comahue, in Neuquén, and had to be transferred to the Castro Rendón hospital, where he was stable, according to sources close to the economist.

Boudou had to interrupt his lecture when he began to feel bad and had to be transferred to the care center, according to police spokesmen, where he entered by his own means.

Sources close to the former vice president stated that they did a tomographywhile his wife Mónica García de la Fuente, mother of their two children, was scheduled to travel to Neuquén this Saturday.

