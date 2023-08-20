Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Opens Sunny Summers Cafe to Focus on Mental Health and Give Back to Community

Former WWE wrestler Lacey Evans, also known as Macey Estrella, recently announced her departure from the wrestling organization. In an interview with The Island News‘ Delayna Earley, Evans shared details about her decision to leave WWE and her new project. Evans expressed gratitude for her time with WWE but explained that the constant travel made it difficult for her to be with her family and contribute more to her community.

Evans revealed that she now aims to focus on helping her community fight addiction and normalize mental health issues. Having lost her father to mental health issues and drug and alcohol addiction, Evans feels compelled to make a difference. During her time in WWE, she utilized her platform to raise awareness about mental health and support children affected by addiction. With her new project, she intends to continue doing that for her community.

Evans is now set to open Sunny Summers Cafe in Beaufort, South Carolina. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday at 11:30 am. The cafe, located at 7 Robert Smalls Parkway, represents an opportunity for Evans to spend more time with her family and give back to the Beaufort community.

According to Evans, leaving WWE has granted her more time and freedom to pursue her passions. She expressed happiness at being able to settle in one place with her family. Sunny Summers Cafe will include multiple selfie stations and even display Evans’ WWE action figure to honor her career as a professional wrestler.

The cafe will also have a strong focus on mental health, inspired by Evans’ personal experiences as a veteran and survivor of childhood trauma. It will feature inspirational quotes, aroma therapy, color therapy, and comfortable seats to create a space where people can disconnect from their devices and their minds. As a special incentive, if customers place their phones in a designated “Cellphone Jail,” they will receive a free donut to enjoy with their family. Evans emphasized the importance of not letting technology replace precious family time.

With her new project, Lacey Evans hopes to make a positive impact on both addiction and mental health issues in her community. She envisions Sunny Summers Cafe as a welcoming space where individuals can unwind, disconnect, and find support.

