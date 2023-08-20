Stay Updated with the Latest LEIDSA Lottery Results and Prizes in the Dominican Republic

LEIDSA Lottery: How to Play and Win Big in the Dominican Republic

The LEIDSA lottery is gaining popularity in the Dominican Republic, offering participants the chance to win millions of dollars in prizes with daily draws. Whether you are a regular participant or simply interested in staying updated with the latest results, we have all the information you need.

The most recent draw on Saturday, August 19, 2023, awarded prizes worth more than 500 million pesos (9 million dollars). Looking ahead, the next draw has a total prize pool of 70 million pesos, with 15 million from Lotto, 100 million fixed from Más, and 200 million fixed from Supermás.

For those eager to know the winning numbers, here are the latest results:

LEIDSA winning numbers for Saturday, August 19:

– Loto Plus: 11

– Super Plus: 10

POOL ELECTRONIC PALLET winning numbers for Saturday, August 19:

– 96

– 13

– 58

SUPER KINO TV winning numbers for Saturday, August 19:

– 41

– 75

– 03

– 27

– 18

– 62

– 44

– 48

– 08

– 24

– 73

– 63

– 09

– 07

– 68

– 33

– 52

– 32

– 20

– 45

LOTTO POOL winning numbers for Saturday, August 19:

– 04

– 05

– 10

– 12

– 22

HIT THREE MORE winning numbers for Saturday, August 19:

– 49

– 09

– 04

To participate in the LEIDSA lottery, you must purchase a ticket from authorized sales sites. The ticket costs RD$30.00 (0.50 US cents) and allows you to make multiple plays. Choose your numbers and hand the ticket to the sales agent, who will provide you with a receipt. Keep the receipt safe because it entitles you to the prize in case you win.

To win the day’s cumulative prize, you must match six numbers out of the 38 bowling pins in the draw. Additionally, those with five, four, and three correct numbers also receive cash prizes.

LEIDSA draws take place daily at various times. For example, the Quiniela Palé Electrónico draw happens at 2:55 PM ET, while the Súper Kino TV draw is held at 9:00 PM ET. Loto Pool and Pega Tres Más draws also take place daily, but at different times.

Súper Más is a popular draw in LEIDSA, where players select six numbers from 1 to 35 for a chance to win the jackpot. Matching five, four, or three numbers can still give you secondary prizes. There is also a “golden number” that, if matched with one of your selected numbers, can increase your prize.

LOTO POOL draw happens every day at 8:55 PM from Monday to Friday and at 5:55 PM on Saturdays. In LOTO POOL, you must choose six numbers from 1 to 36 and an additional number from 1 to 8. Matching all six main numbers and the additional number wins you the grand prize. There are also other prizes available for those who guess some of the main numbers along with the bonus number.

Another popular game, Pega Tres Más, requires players to guess five numbers out of 31 to be eligible for the one million pesos (18 thousand dollars) prize. Matching four or three numbers will still get you cash prizes.

If you’re interested in the Super Kino TV draw, it takes place every day at 8:55 PM local time, and each play costs RD$25.00.

Finally, Super Palé is a recent game that involves winning the first prize in the Quiniela and Electronic Palé Draw, as well as the first prize in the National Lottery Draw. The minimum bet is RD$1, and the prize is RD$3,000 (54 dollars) for each peso wagered.

If you want to stay informed about the lottery numbers and all related information, visit the official LEIDSA website.

