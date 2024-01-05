France: They found the charred body of a rugby player and arrested his ex-partner

The ex-partner of Benjamín Arnauné, a French rugby player, was arrested whose body was burned in a fire that occurred in his house on December 30. It is believed that the woman shot him and tried to hide the evidence with fire, so she was on the run for five days and she was found this Wednesday in Aurensan, the town where she grew up.

The charred body of Benjamin Arnauné, 33, was found in his home in Lesponne, in the commune of Bagnères-de-Bigorre, in the French Hautes-Pyrénées. Over there He lived with Tatiana B., who was his partner for 17 years. Arnauné was a scrum half known in the area for having played for many years on the city’s rugby team and for having been a sheep farmer and salesman for a beverage distributor.

Authorities confirmed that the woman He had bought a hunting rifle and had withdrawn 5,000 euros from a bank a few hours before the tragedy. Other sources mentioned traces of blood inside his house, so the hypothesis points to a murder that tried to be concealed with a large fire that broke out on the morning of Saturday the 30th. “Given the very degraded state of the corpse, a DNA test was initiated to definitively confirm the identity of the victim,” reported prosecutor Rodolphe Jarry.

On Wednesday, gendarmerie personnel deployed a large operation in the area, after Tatiana appeared furtively to her loved ones before fleeing again. Early on Thursday, after the publication of the young woman’s photograph in the media and on social networks, the gendarmerie received calls from several witnesses who said they recognized the suspect walking and hitchhiking (hitch-hiking) in Aurensan. Some sources claim that he tried to steal a car and decided to hide in the garden of a store, where Two neighbors recognized her and detained her until the police arrived..

“The suspect could be detained calmly,” said Colonel Pierre Simon, commander of the Hautes-Pyrénées gendarmerie group, detailed the local media. The Dispatch. Present at the scene, squad leader Thibault La Fay, head of the Tarbes gendarmerie company, assured that Tatiana did not resist her arrestbut was taken to the hospital to undergo a medical examination, as required by procedure.

Tatiana, 35, was described as “marked by her parents’ serious psychiatric history.”

Psychiatric history, a new partner and difficulties in having children: the complex context of the crime

According to the French press, the couple had no history of violence and seemed headed towards a difficult, but not conflictive, separation. “It was agreed between them that Tatiana would leave the house permanently this Saturday, December 30“, he explained to The Parisian an old friend of the victim and added: “They had not really lived together for several months, but Benjamín wanted this breakup not to be too brutal. So It gave Tatiana time to digest things and get organized.”.

In addition, they detailed that Benjamín Arnauné He was already in a relationship with another woman.so he had offered Tatiana to stay during the separation period in the sheep farm house which he inherited from his aunt. In the house that was burned down, the couple had lived together for ten years and it is believed that the tension also increased after having found difficulties having a child.

“There is emotion and amazement throughout the valley,” said Claude Cazabat, mayor of Bagnères-de-Bigorre, who defined the deceased rugby player as “charismatic and very humble.” According to him he stated The ParisianTatiana, 35, was described as a young “quite shy and withdrawn,” marked by her parents’ “serious psychiatric history.” His father has already passed away and his mother is currently hospitalized in a specialized institution in the region. The DispatchFor his part, he defined her as “a discreet person with psychological fragility.”

