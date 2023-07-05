Francisco Cerúndolo and Guido Pella advanced to the second round

The rain has already become unbearable, both for the protagonists and for the public, at Wimbledon. On Tuesday, only the games scheduled for the indoor courts could be completed and the organizers had to juggle to reschedule the number of postponed games. Francisco Cerúndolo was one of the tennis players who saw his debut postponed.

The Argentine tennis player, 19 in the ATP ranking, was due to debut this Tuesday on court 14 of the All England Club, one of the tournament’s outdoor courts, against the Portuguese Nuno Borges (69), but the weather conditions did not allow it.

This Wednesday, “Fran” was able to start his commitment, but the rain did his thing again and the game was suspended when the Argentine was set point in the first, with Borges taking 3/5 30-40.

When activity resumed, Cerúndolo lost the first set 7/5, but recovered and beat the Portuguese 6/3, 6/3 and 6/4 to extend the streak of matches won on grass. In the next round he will face the Czech Jiri Lehecka (37).

Another of the Argentines who resumed the competition is Guido Pella (with protected ranking, current 308); The Bahiense defeated the Croatian Borna Coric (14) 6/3, 7/5, 4/6, 3/6 and 6/1 and in the next instance he will face the French Harold Mayot (181).

In the endless list of meetings for this Wednesday, the commitments of other Argentines are also scheduled. Diego Schwartzman and Nadia Podoroska, for the second round of the contest, and the debut of Federico Coria.