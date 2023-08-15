Home » Francisco Cerúndolo said goodbye early to the Cincinnati Masters 1000
Francisco Cerúndolo said goodbye early to the Cincinnati Masters 1000

Francisco Cerúndolo said goodbye early to the Cincinnati Masters 1000

The Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerúndolo fell 3-6 and 4-6 against the Serbian Dusan Lajovic and said goodbye early ATP Masters 1000 de Cincinnati which serves as preparation for the US Open.

False step for the Argentine who He is ranked number 21 in the ATP ranking and in his debut in the rain he was eliminated in just one hour and 20 minutes against the Serb number 66 in the ranking.

Now him Lajovic will face the Italian Jannik Sinne who comes from winning the Masters 1000 in Toronto, while Cerúndulo must make his debut in the doubles draw with his compatriot Tomás Etcheverry (31st), where they will face the Mexican santiago gonzalez (14th) and French Edouard Roger-Vassein (10°).

Later, at the end of this Masters, Cerúndolo will have a new participation in the main draw of the US Open, the next Grand Slam on the calendar, where last year he had lost in his debut.

For his part, T.Omas Etcheverry continues in competition and this afternoon he will face the Spanish Alejandro Fokina in his debut. On the other hand, Diego Schwartzman (98th) had the chance to enter the individual draw but could not overcome the last round of the qualy and now he must wait for the start of the US Open to resume activity.


