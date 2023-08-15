Everwave is a garbage maker – collects 1 million kilos of garbage from the water

Greentech startup Everwave fishes plastic waste out of the water

Good news from Everwave – and for the planet: The garbage collection startup from Germany claims to have broken the first million and is now active again in Bosnia: A new long-term assignment in Bosnia and Herzegovina at Lake Zvornik on the Drina is imminent .

“This mission enables us to make a contribution in the middle of Europe and to continue our clean-up work in the Balkan region. Our boat is part of a long-term project initiated by the Rotary Club Wiesbaden-Rheingau, Rotary Club Bijeljina and the Ambassador Clubs of End Plastic Soup in Germany,” said the makers behind the project in a press release.

Garbage boat Everwave / Foto: Screenshot

The new project focuses on using the garbage boat for educational programs and clean-up efforts, and will help build waste management and recycling systems in the region.

In this case, the city of Zvornik takes care of the collected waste.

Everwave’s headquarters are in Aachen, but the German team is spread all over Germany and the world.

