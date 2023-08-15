Home » Everwave is a garbage maker – collects 1 million kilos of garbage from the water
Technology

Everwave is a garbage maker – collects 1 million kilos of garbage from the water

by admin
Everwave is a garbage maker – collects 1 million kilos of garbage from the water

Greentech startup Everwave fishes plastic waste out of the water

Good news from Everwave – and for the planet: The garbage collection startup from Germany claims to have broken the first million and is now active again in Bosnia: A new long-term assignment in Bosnia and Herzegovina at Lake Zvornik on the Drina is imminent .

“This mission enables us to make a contribution in the middle of Europe and to continue our clean-up work in the Balkan region. Our boat is part of a long-term project initiated by the Rotary Club Wiesbaden-Rheingau, Rotary Club Bijeljina and the Ambassador Clubs of End Plastic Soup in Germany,” said the makers behind the project in a press release.

Garbage boat Everwave / Foto: Screenshot

The new project focuses on using the garbage boat for educational programs and clean-up efforts, and will help build waste management and recycling systems in the region.

In this case, the city of Zvornik takes care of the collected waste.

Everwave’s headquarters are in Aachen, but the German team is spread all over Germany and the world.

See also  The online UPS guarantee not to go haywire

You may also like

AI in the World of Romance: How Artificial...

5 things to know about the new European...

Riot Games Outlines Plans to Revamp Valorant Challengers...

The Big Five warning of AI-risk before it...

NASA Launches ‘Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024’ for...

War, but for fun: so Slitherine also creates...

Review: Samsung Z Fold 5 Original Stand-Type Protective...

For whom is a Thermomix worthwhile?

California Lottery Player Comes Close to Winning $1.58...

War, but for fun: so Slitherine also creates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy