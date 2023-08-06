Infoblox NIOS: Warning of a new IT vulnerability

There is a current IT Security Alert for Infoblox NIOS. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Infoblox NIOS on August 3rd, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Infoblox NIOS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Infoblox Security Advisory (Stand: 02.08.2023).

Infoblox NIOS Security Advisory – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Infoblox NIOS Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) is the operating system of Infoblox network products.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Infoblox NIOS to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-37249.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Infoblox NIOS < 8.5.3 (cpe:/o:infoblox:nios)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Infoblox Security Advisory vom 2023-08-02 (03.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Infoblox NIOS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

