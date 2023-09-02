FRED PERRY Presents ‘Night Tales’: Exploring the Birthplace of Emerging Youth Culture in China

New Subculture Transformation: FRED PERRY Launches “Night Tales” Event Series

Shanghai, China – In a bid to continue exploring and celebrating emerging youth culture, British brand FRED PERRY has announced its upcoming event series, “Night Tales.” The series will feature a range of activities in collaboration with the local music scenes in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing. The events will pay homage to British underground music in the 1990s and delve into the vibrant nightlife culture of contemporary youth.

The first event took place in Shanghai, where FRED PERRY partnered with the popular vinyl music venue “Wugong” to host a Hip-Hop rhythm night. Located on Wuyi Road, “Wugong” offers an immersive experience with vinyl records, a Hi-Fi sound system, and a unique integration of music and food. The venue has become a hub for young people seeking respite from their fast-paced lives and a place where they can enjoy music under the influence of alcohol.

The event featured DJ Amber Akilla and Kin.J, who brought their respective Hip-Hop music styles to create an exciting musical journey for attendees. Amber Akilla, a Chinese DJ born in Australia, is known for her ability to seamlessly mix various genres, including Breaks, Techno, House, Hip-Hop, Kpop, and Pop. Her performances provide audiences with a unique and unforgettable sound experience, captivating them with the energy infused by music.

Kin.J, on the other hand, is an avid collector of Hip-Hop, Funk, and Reggae records. While staying up-to-date with the latest club music, he also unearths hidden and rooted rhythms. With his background in radio recording studios, Kin.J masterfully controls the sound, ensuring a lively and surprising dance floor experience with his careful song selection and precise mixing.

To complement the event series, FRED PERRY has set up a limited-time space in “Wugong” from August 25th to September 7th. During this period, visitors can discover special FRED PERRY tunes and enjoy exclusive fan benefits.

The “Night Tales” event series will continue with upcoming events in Chengdu and Beijing, with specific details to be announced soon. To stay updated on the latest information about the series, fans can follow FRED PERRY’s official WeChat and Weibo accounts.

FRED PERRY remains committed to embracing subculture and nurturing emerging youth culture. Through events like “Night Tales,” the brand aims to create immersive experiences that resonate with young audiences and provide a platform for the exploration of music and nightlife culture.

