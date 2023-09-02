Tekken 8 Aims to Welcome Newcomers and Longtime Fans Alike

Bandai Namco Aims to Appeal to Newcomers with Tekken 8

Tekken, the long-running video game series with a continuous narrative spanning almost three decades, is set to release its eighth mainline installment in January 2024. For those who may have missed a few Tekken games or are new to the series, developer Bandai Namco is making efforts to ensure that Tekken 8 appeals to a wider audience.

In a recent interview with Katsuhiro Harada, iconic veteran developer of the Tekken franchise, the topic of reaching out to new players was discussed. “Arcade missions were designed to appeal to, you know, failed Tekken players,” Harada stated. “We wanted to make it appeal to a large audience, so not just 50-somethings like me who played Tekken back then, but also offer a valuable experience for newcomers to the series.”

One of the ways Bandai Namco plans to achieve this is by recreating the atmosphere of the arcade. “It actually recreates the atmosphere of the arcade, so, you know, someone in their 50s or whatever, like me, they’re like, wow, I’m there and it feels like that,” Harada explained. “I kind of miss that, maybe it’ll inspire them to try, you know, feel that excitement again.”

However, Bandai Namco is also mindful of the fact that arcades are not as prevalent in North America and Europe. This poses a challenge to newcomers who have never experienced the thrill of playing Tekken in an arcade. Harada acknowledged this and stated, “Although it’s an old-fashioned experience, it feels very new to them because they’ve never experienced it firsthand.”

To cater to a variety of players, Tekken 8 will feature a mode that teaches the basics and provides a quick overview of how to play the game. This will ensure that even those unfamiliar with the series can jump right in and enjoy the game.

Tekken 8 is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on January 26, 2024. As the franchise continues to evolve, Bandai Namco is committed to making the game accessible and enjoyable for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

