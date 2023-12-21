Freedom by Andrea Laszlo De Simone

Listen to the audio version of the article

“There was the world” in the script that ended up in the hands of Andrea Laszlo De Simone, a reserved artist from Turin who has also been receiving excellent acclaim in France for some years. From there comes Le Règne Animal, a feature film by Thomas Cailley, presented during the opening of the last Cannes Film Festival, in the Un Certain Regard section.

De Simone made his debut as a soloist in 2012 with the intense and refined Ecce Homo which was followed five years later by Uomo Donna, a crossroads of seventies songwriting, psychedelia and experimentation à la Radiohead.

Self-taught

Self-taught, from the beginning he composed, recorded and produced all his songs in complete solitude, mainly at home or in his studio. A characteristic that did not escape the newspaper Le Monde when some time ago it defined his music as “intime et cosmique”. In 2019 the musician released Immensità, a suite poised between classical music and pop that strikes a spark in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, which became even more intense with the single From the day in which you were born. Then, in 2021 comes a song that crystallizes the great ability of Andrea Laszlo De Simone, that is, being beyond time: Vivo seems to have come out of an old dusty tape found in the cellar. Even if his live activity is still suspended “indefinitely”, his compositional activity has not stopped. Indeed, she has become even more closely linked to the world of cinema, which has taken songs from her discography for Winter Boy – Le Lycéen by Christophe Honoré, L’Ombra del Giorno by Giuseppe Piccioni, Coma by Bertand Bonello, Tutto Requests Salvezza by Francesco Bruni. While the film Promises by Amanda Sthers, with Pierfrancesco Favino, Jean Reno and Kelly Reilly, contains his first original soundtrack.

Here he is now, working on the music for Cailley’s film which tells the story of a society struggling with the attempt to adapt to a virus that mutates human beings into animals. François and his son Emile are on the trail of the mother of the family, in an advanced metamorphosis. From this situation a story develops that embraces various themes, such as family dynamics, the relationship with diversity and transformation. De Simone’s journey was “tiring and exciting”.

Between tension and dreamy atmospheres

Delving into his soundtrack is exactly like this: from the tension of Devant toi to the dreamy atmospheres of the trichotomy of Le vol, passing through the ambient restlessness of Ombres and the sound story of Amour et guerre, both composed of two acts. With the emotional brushstroke of Petit moment a canvas is completed that hides one last pearl. It is a song written in the throes of the sensations that this experience left in the artist. The animal kingdom retreats contemplating the passage of time a few moments away. It is a continuous evolution that follows the twirling of a poem capable of making us “glide over the houses as light as summer gusts and then rise until we understand what freedom is made of”. Andrea Laszlo De Simone’s is what makes him a unique artist must be safeguarded. Just like we do with endangered species.

Share this: Facebook

X

