From Bar Bistro Bravour to De Gastronout: the name is different, the quality may be better!

The Gastronout in Amsterdam East is named after chef and owner Nout de Lange (indeed, the ou is not a spelling mistake 😉). In 2016 they started as Visbar Beet, during the corona period they transformed themselves into Bar Bistro Bravour and since July this year to De Gastronout. Despite the fact that the name has been changed a number of times, the quality of the food and service has not suffered for a moment. The map is accessible, but certainly not boring. With every classic you will find a surprising twist that makes us want to try every dish.

A wonderful relaxed atmosphere both inside and outside

You can sit inside and outside at De Gastronout. Inside you have a cozy, refined and even a bit romantic atmosphere due to the dark high walls, the soft light, the wooden furniture and the linen covered tables. And outside there is a nice terrace where the sun shines until late and where the relaxed atmosphere is mainly created by the various groups of people who sit here for a drink or dinner.

On the terrace you can sit in the sun until late. The mocktails are definitely worth a try!

Tip: order several dishes to share, which makes choosing easier

Because we couldn’t choose well, we decided to order several dishes and then share them together. A super good choice, because that way we could taste a bit of all the goodies on the menu. As mentioned earlier, De Gastronout’s menu features a number of classics, but with an exciting twist. How about an oyster with freeze-dried raspberries and samphire in advance? A carpaccio, but of black angus tataki with citrus ponzu, furikake and puffed rice? Or the Poussin, and then with rosemary and lavender? And for dessert a strawberry crumble with macadamia and sorrel? Delicious right? We tried everything with all our love and were a bit happier with every dish that came out.

We also tasted the salmon tartar, the vitello tonnato and the dish called “green pea” on the menu, which you have to order to really appreciate it 😊.

Oysters with freeze-dried raspberries and samphireJapanese Carpaccio with citrus ponzu and furikakePoussin with rosemary and lavender

The non-alcoholic drinks are also worth trying!

In other articles you read about De Gastronout, you will see a lot about the delicious beers, wine list and cocktails. We can add something to that after our visit: the non-alcoholic cocktails were also surprisingly tasty! Not just a lemonade in a nice glass, but a real taste explosion that exceeds expectations. All in all we had a great evening and we will definitely come back!

The Gastronout, Dapperstraat 26, Amsterdam East

PS Are you already following us on Instagram?

We would love that! You will then be the first to know about our new discoveries and fun promotions. You can find us here!

Also check out our other articles on Culi Amsterdam!

Lunch Amsterdam – Dinner Amsterdam – Drinks Amsterdam – New Restaurants Amsterdam – Best Restaurants Amsterdam – Restaurants Amsterdam Center – Restaurants Amsterdam Jordaan – Restaurants Amsterdam North – Restaurants Amsterdam East – Restaurants Amsterdam de Pijp – Restaurants Amsterdam South – Restaurants Amsterdam West

Read our best specials here:

Bib Gourmand restaurants in Amsterdam – Restaurants with a Michelin star in Amsterdam – Best cookbooks – Best restaurants with a terrace on the water – Tastiest take-away Sushi – Best Chinese restaurants – Best Mexican restaurants – Best online cooking workshops – Best Brunch – Best restaurants with Dutch cuisine – Best Spanish restaurants – Best Indian restaurants – Our favorite hotel restaurants – Best restaurants with Middle Eastern cuisine – Best Indonesian restaurants – Best shared-dining restaurants – Best places for high tea – Best French restaurants – Best Thai restaurants – Best places for oysters and bubbles – Best wine bars – Best seafood restaurants – Best South American restaurants – Most romantic restaurants – Best vegetarian restaurants – Best Italian restaurants – Best restaurants with fireplaces – Best poké bowls – Best drinks spots – Best burgers – Best breakfast bowls – Best Dim Sum – Best Bao Buns

Or search our Homepage for the latest and greatest Restaurants

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

From Bar Bistro Bravour to De Gastronout: the name is different, the quality may be better!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

Share this article with your friends

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

