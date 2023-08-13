OpenBSD at risk: warning of a new IT vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in OpenBSD. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for OpenBSD on 08/11/2023. The UNIX operating system and the product OpenBSD OpenBSD are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Security Advisory – OpenBSD – GHSA-9735-hqm8-4h6p (Stand: 10.08.2023).

Security Advisory for OpenBSD – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.9.

OpenBSD Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

OpenBSD is a Unix-like operating system derived from BSD Unix.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in OpenBSD to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-40216.

Systems affected by the OpenBSD vulnerability at a glance

operating system

UNIX

Products

OpenBSD OpenBSD < 7.3 errata 014 (cpe:/a:openbsd:openbsd)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Security Advisory – OpenBSD – GHSA-9735-hqm8-4h6p vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this OpenBSD IT Security Advisory. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

