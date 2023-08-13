Yunda tweets that her daughter has been kidnapped (and then released)

The former mayor of Quito, Jorge Yundahas tweeted at 10:20 p.m. on the night of this Saturday, August 12, that your daughter has been kidnapped. At 10:42 p.m. he tweeted that this has been abandoned on the Interoceanic Highway, on the outskirts of Quito.

“Damn, they intercept me at the exit of the Guayasamín tunnel, a van crosses me, behind my car comes another vehicle with five hooded men, all armed. It was against me, that’s why they abandoned my daughter in the Interoceanic. As a believer, God is great,” Yunda tweeted.

Yunda, a 58-year-old radio broadcaster, who was elected mayor of Quito in May 2019, he says it was him they wanted to kidnap. In September 2021 he was dismissed by the Metropolitan Council. Before he was an assemblyman for the Alianza PAIS correísta. In 2023 he ran for re-election as mayor of Quito, but the correísta Pabel Muñoz won the election.

His daughter is called Anai Yunda.

They just kidnapped my daughter!!! Sons of bitches with me whatever, not with my familiaaaaaaaaa!!! — Jorge Yunda Machado (@LoroHomero) August 13, 2023

Damn, they intercept me at the exit of the Guayadamin tunnel, a van crosses me, behind my car comes another vehicle with five hooded men, all armed, it was against me, that’s why they abandoned my daughter in the interoceanic, as a believer God is great I already recovered to my daughter. pic.twitter.com/Ypvlo7QSp6 — Jorge Yunda Machado (@LoroHomero) August 13, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

