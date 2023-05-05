From Chubut, Paula Chiaradia says she is present at the National Festival of the Patagonian Chef

By Victoria Rodriguez Rey (@victoriarodriguezrey)

The renowned chef Paula Chiaradia will participate for the first time in the National Festival of the Patagonian Chef. An event that will bring together great chefs and cooks from the provinces of Salta, Chaco, Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Río Negro, Tierra del Fuego, Chubut, logically from Neuquén and also from the neighboring country of Chile. With great expectation the pre-festival is already lived.

During May 5, 6 and 7, Villa Pehuenia will host regional gastronomy. “I am very excited to participate. It is the first time to be able to be with great colleagues, moments that are lived with great intensity. It will be an opportunity to share a bit of everything, the experience, the teachings, show what we know how to do and, above all, have fun. Each one from their place must be the emblem of what is behind food”, shares Paula.

He was born in Bahía Blanca, where he grew up and studied gastronomy. He then toured various provinces of the country and also experimented in the kitchen of Bullí in Spain. She returned to her country and has been in Trévelin for 12 years with her proposal for the Fonda Sur Bistró restaurant. Influenced by the love that is transmitted in the elaboration of food that she inherited from her father and her maternal grandmother, Paula makes the activity of cooking an instance of meditation. “Cooking for me is like meditating. When I cook I don’t think about anything other than what I’m doing, for work or pleasure. Being concentrated in the aromas, in the visual, in the sounds in the flavors, is like meditating”.

Paula Chiaradia is in total connection with the Patagonian rhythm, with production cycles and food resources. She feels lucky to be in that place, in that province that has the food riches of the coast and the mountains. “Chubut is a province that has several wonderful products. It has the sea and the mountains. That is, on the one hand, the variety of fish, shellfish, prawns, algae, salt and on the side of the mountain range, capon or trout and red fruits, such as currants, currants, raspberries and some strawberries. . In addition, the harvesting technique enables access to the mushrooms and flowers ”, he describes.

In this line of work and awareness, the chef warns about the responsibility of gastronomy and care for the environment. “Gastronomy is an area that has to do with the generation of waste. You must be very conscious in the choice of products, without devastating the land, the forest or the sea. There is also a great responsibility in communication, in how to teach how to feed ourselves, nourish ourselves”.

For the Festival, it is likely that he will bring among his proposals some preparations with one of his favorite products, mushrooms. "Mushrooms, I like to collect them, process them, investigate a lot of that universe and fortunately I am in a place where it abounds." Unbeatable opportunity to meet Paula and connect with the food riches of those other souths.




