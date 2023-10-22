Home » FROM HELL – Horror Heavy Metaller Covern KISS Classic „God Of Thunder“
FROM HELL – Horror Heavy Metaller Covern KISS Classic „God Of Thunder“

FROM HELL is a unique heavy metal band that specializes in making horror concept albums. Each recording is intended as a stand-alone horror story that keeps the listener excited. Now there is new material from the band with the KISS classic “God Of Thunder”!

Her first release, Ascent From Hell, tells the horrifying story of a corpse who awakens in hell, only to find that his soul lives on in the body of a priest on Earth. The corpse must return to earth, find the priest’s body and bring his soul back to hell. This band will delight metal fans and horror enthusiasts alike with their dark and twisted story and heavy, riff-driven sound. They recently covered Mercyful Fate’s “Come To The Sabbath” and now they’re releasing their cover of the KISS classic “God Of Thunder”!

See also  Professional drama critics said that they were subjected to a huge comprehensive analysis of Waterloo Nightcrawler for 16 episodes... | Nightcrawler_Sina News

