From Lav Diaz to Radu Jude, great authors at the Locarno Film Festival

Big names at the Locarno Film Festival: the 76th edition of the Swiss event, scheduled from 2 to 12 August, presents a program full of eagerly awaited titles and important authors who will present their new creations.

There will be 17 titles competing for the Pardo d’oro, among which an essential name like that of Lav Diaz stands out, already winner of the most coveted prize of the Festival in 2014 with the magnificent “From What Is Before”.

The Filipino director will bring his latest work, “Essential Truths of the Lake” to Switzerland, and his many fans are already eagerly awaiting it. In competition, however, among the others, there will be the sharp surrealism of one of the most brilliant directors and madmen of contemporary cinema, Quentin Dupieux. Known for films decidedly outside of any scheme, such as “Rubber” or “Mandibules”, the French author will present “Yannick” and we are sure that it will be a vision that will not leave one indifferent. Equally curious is “Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World” by Romanian director Radu Jude, winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival 2021 for the highly successful “Sex unfortunate or crazy porn”.

The Italians in competition

Two Italian titles in competition: “Rossosperanza” by Annarita Zambrano and Simone Bozzelli’s debut, “Patagonia”.

In Piazza Grande, the very heart of the festival which can accommodate 8,000 spectators every evening, 17 films will be screened. There will be rediscoveries of the cinema of the past, such as “La Paloma” (1974) by Daniel Schmid, restored and brought back to life , or “La città delle donne” (1980) by Federico Fellini with a memorable Marcello Mastroianni. Space then for the winner of the Golden Palm at the last Cannes Film Festival, the remarkable “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet with Sandra Hüller . The touching “The Old Oak” by Ken Loach also comes from the last Cannes competition, while the Australian “Shayda” by Noora Niasari will close the section.

The winners

Many important names will receive awards during the days of the event, starting with Harmony Korine who will raise the Leopard of honor and Tsai Ming-liang the Leopard for career. Other awards will go to Riz Ahmed, Pietro Scalia, Luc Jacquet, to Stellan Skarsgård, Marianne Slot and Renzo Rossellini.

