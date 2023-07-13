Honor Releases Latest Folding Screen Product Magic V2 with Golden Sun as Main Supplier

In an exclusive report by Jiemian News, it has been revealed that Honor, the renowned technology company, has recently launched its latest folding screen product, the Magic V2. The main supplier of the titanium alloy shaft cover for this cutting-edge device is Golden Sun.

According to insider information from the supply chain, the process of grinding and polishing the titanium alloy shaft cover was identified as the most challenging part of manufacturing. While the cost of titanium alloy 3D printing is estimated to be between 20-30 yuan, the cost of grinding and polishing alone has reached an impressive 200-300 yuan.

The “Luban Titanium Alloy Hinge,” a self-developed innovation by Honor, is the core component responsible for the Magic V2’s thickness exceeding 9.90mm. The shaft cover within the hinge plays a vital role in determining the thickness of the folding screen. By utilizing titanium alloy technology, Honor has succeeded in creating a lighter and thinner shaft cover, ultimately reducing the overall thickness and weight of the folding screen.

This advancement in technology showcases Honor’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art products to their customers. The combination of 3D printing, precision grinding and polishing, and the implementation of titanium alloy has resulted in a foldable screen device that offers both functionality and aesthetics.

Honor’s collaboration with Golden Sun as the main supplier of the titanium alloy shaft cover is a testament to the trust and confidence placed in Golden Sun’s expertise and capabilities. The seamless integration of components and manufacturing processes from various suppliers, including BLT for 3D printing and AAC for assembly, emphasizes the cooperative effort to bring the Magic V2 to fruition.

The release of the Magic V2 has been highly anticipated by technology enthusiasts and consumers alike. As the industry continues to evolve, these advancements in folding screen technology pave the way for more innovative and convenient solutions in the future.

