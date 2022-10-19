Home Entertainment “From Love” released clip Saldana’s interpretation of cross-cultural love | From Love_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“From Love” released clip Saldana’s interpretation of cross-cultural love | From Love_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“From Love” released clip Saldana’s interpretation of cross-cultural love | From Love_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“From Love”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Masterland starring in Netflix’s new drama “From Love” released a clip, focusing on a romance A Touching Cross-Cultural Love Story”, launched on October 21.

Adapted from Tenby Rock’s memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home”, it tells the story of American student Amy studying in Italy and Sicilian chef Lino falling in love, and they have a whirlwind romance between them Love faces many unforeseen challenges, including two very different cultural backgrounds, and real life infuses this love with moments of lightheartedness and humor, as well as something more serious. When Lino faces unimaginable health challenges and the couple’s future is in jeopardy, the two families unite to create a family they didn’t expect, proving that love transcends borders.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  The gold master behind Wu Yifan exposes his famous mouth and calls for severe punishment of Jackie Chan and Feng Xiaogang (Photos) | Wu Yifan | Jackie Chan | Feng Xiaogang | Song Zude | Film and Television Hot Discussion

You may also like

“Strange World” Releases New Trailer Gyllenhaal Lucy Liu...

Liu Haoran sued the online store for infringement...

Partnership between Prada and the UN for the...

“Miss Sherlock Holmes 2” released a clip, the...

Jay Chou and Cai Xukun wear the same...

The dusty bottles and jars on the dresser...

“Women’s Negotiations” Released Trailer for Rooney Foy’s Joint...

“Wednesday” releases official trailer for the new appearance...

The musical “A Dream Is True” opens a...

Transport and Environment: sales of electric cars in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy