Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Masterland starring in Netflix’s new drama “From Love” released a clip, focusing on a romance A Touching Cross-Cultural Love Story”, launched on October 21.

Adapted from Tenby Rock’s memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home”, it tells the story of American student Amy studying in Italy and Sicilian chef Lino falling in love, and they have a whirlwind romance between them Love faces many unforeseen challenges, including two very different cultural backgrounds, and real life infuses this love with moments of lightheartedness and humor, as well as something more serious. When Lino faces unimaginable health challenges and the couple’s future is in jeopardy, the two families unite to create a family they didn’t expect, proving that love transcends borders.

