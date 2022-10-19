Original title: The fourth crown! Curry Klein’s dream-chasing brother’s epic group photo wearing the championship ring domineering side leak

On October 19, 2022, Beijing time, the 2022-23 season officially kicked off. The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers kick off the season opener.

Before the game, the Warriors received last season’s championship rings at the Chase Center and raised the fourth championship flag. It was their fourth title in eight years.

After receiving the ring, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Dream Chaser Green and Andre Iguodala put on the new ring and made a “4” gesture. It is worth mentioning that only these four active players and LeBron James have four championships. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)

