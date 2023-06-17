From normcore to sandlercore fashion trend 2023 – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

The so-called normcore fashion shows itself in inconspicuous and very common outfits such as simple jeans combined with a turtleneck and sneakers, i.e. Steve Jobs’ favorite outfit. The style, which is characterized by ordinary everyday clothing and is comfortable to wear, is mutating into a new style. Because just as comfortably suitable for everyday use, just as simply designed and shaped by a well-known personality, the niche style called Sandlercore can be found following the trend of normcore. A simple XXL t-shirt with comfortable baggy shorts and pulled-up tennis socks with sporty sneakers is one of Sandler’s celebrated outfits.

Because none other than actor Adam Sandler is so casual when it comes to fashion that he dares to combine a kitschy Hawaiian shirt with a jacket from Stone Island, the Italian high-end brand. That’s why he’s turning out to be an inspiration for many people interested in fashion and is shaping the next summer trend for 2023 – the sandler core.

Normcores normales Comeback

After being inundated with hipster outfits in the early 2010s, which were considered very individual and different at the time, normcore emerged as a kind of countermovement and stole the show. And although the hipster and normcore clothing styles are similar, they differ greatly in their message. The hipster wants to stand out, while normcore wearers prefer to blend in, which is ironic considering how hipsters ruled the streets, edging out the plain “normal” clads. And as usual, fashion trends come back after a few years and so you can see a normcore movement in fashion even now. Composed of the words “normal” and “hardcore”, Normcore is made up of something like “hardcore normal” or “not unique but normal”. After all the “y2k” fashion trends of the 2000s, we’ve had enough of bright colors, crazy prints and extreme accessories and now prefer classic jeans with a simple long-sleeved shirt á la Bella Swan from Twilight or, above all, Steve Jobs. He in particular caught the eye on social media with his usual outfit, which consists of a basic turtleneck sweater, light-colored jeans and New Balance sneakers. Practical, comfortable and trendy.

Sandlercore wins hearts

These characteristics also apply to Adam Sandler’s signature streetwear style. He is currently celebrated as a style icon, albeit often rather humorously, and has just brought forth Sandlercore as a fashion trend. Similar to the normal core, it is simple and casual and contains no fashion frills. Nonetheless, it has its own characteristics. Often it’s huge colored t-shirts with basketball shorts and New Balance sneakers. But Adam Sandler also cleverly combines a pink Hawaiian shirt with a fashionable jacket from Stone Island, or with baggy basketball shorts for a typical Sandlercore outfit. A choice that not many celebrities would make. His viral outfits remind some of the Dadcore style, which emulates the comfortably dressed Florida retiree who wears simple elastic pants, fanny packs and also high tennis socks. Adam Sandler, however, gives it a sporty touch with his sports pants and running sneakers. The crazy choice of colors also plays a role here.

The neon yellow hoodie only works with brown pants. He wears bright red with dark blue to a talk show, with the classic Hawaiian shirt sticking out of the neckline. Fashion content creators also post their own outfit creations under the hashtag and imitate it. You can tell that Adam Sandler is comfortable in his own skin and wears what he wants to wear – adapted to the crowd as in the normcore. But with his personal influence such as Hawaiian shirts, basketball clothing and flashy color combinations, the popular sandler core emerges.

What defines Adams Sandler’s fashion is the ease and authenticity with which he embodies it. He wears what he likes and what he feels comfortable in. And, when a paparazzi-haunted actor and comedy star shows up to movie premieres and interviews even as casually casual as that, we certainly can. Fashion icon Adam Sandler doesn’t follow trends and sets a new one.

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: romanzaiets/123rf.com