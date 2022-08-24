Listen to the audio version of the article

It recently launched the new Mono mascara, a mono-material pack in rPET, recycled and highly recyclable. The mascara applicator is also eco-friendly and made of sustainable bio-based fiber which ensures the same performance and application system as the classic nylon fiber brushes. Pibiplast was founded in 1954 in Correggio by the entrepreneur Paolo Bosi as a pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer. In 1972 the hand passed to the children, with Giorgio Bosi taking over the reins, later becoming CEO. During this period the production progressively specialized on the cosmetic market, in particular in the skincare segment.

In 2002 Pibiplast expands its product offer by acquiring Bomal, a company specializing in the production of make-up components. At the same time, a process of progressive internalization of the brush production (mascara brush) begins, which will lead the group to become an international reference point in application systems (mascara, lipgloss, eyeliner). Growth continued in 2013 with the acquisition of a manufacturer of plastic tubes and caps, while in 2014 the company Plast Line became part of the group, specializing in bottles for large-scale distribution and with highly developed skills in extrusion. blowing. All this allows to further expand the range of products and thus reach new types of customers.

Since the 1990s, Pibiplast has been a pioneer of sustainability, leading the gradual abandonment of traditional plastic materials and replacing them with recyclable plastics characterized by a lower environmental impact, such as PET. This dynamic continued with the recent introduction of more sustainable materials such as bio-plastics and recycled plastics. Thanks to its leadership position, the company has developed a competitive advantage in the adoption of highly recyclable products that places it at the top of the market.

In 2018, the property felt the need for a new turning point by looking for partners on the market that would allow further business development. Two investment funds enter the share capital, with the Bosi family remaining as a minority shareholder: L Catterton, a leading US consumer goods fund with particular expertise in the world of beauty, and Ambienta, an Italian fund focused on investments in environmental sustainability.

The entry of institutional investors into company capital officially opens a new phase characterized by a more systematic and organized development path, while maintaining continuity with the past. PibiLAB is born, a collaboration space entirely dedicated to innovation in which the company interprets the new trends in the sector and anticipates the demands of the market and end consumers. Within this incubator of ideas, innovative concepts and products are developed, new collections, synergies with fillers.