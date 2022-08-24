[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xia Song comprehensive report) Under the new round of epidemics, Beijing has made a “big move” for colleges and universities. The official announced on Monday (22nd) that major colleges and universities were strictly controlled and various measures were normalized, causing strong dissatisfaction among students. In addition, the closed management of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens has also worried parents.

According to the “Beijing Daily” report, on August 22, Li Yi, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, announced at a press conference on the epidemic that colleges and universities will strictly manage their school gates and “implement measures such as inspection and registration, temperature measurement and code inspection, and inspection of nucleic acid negative certificates. , to ensure that every advance will be swept away, and no one will be left behind. Strictly implement the normalization measures, and strengthen the campus grid management and information construction.”

After the news was released, Beijing Daily opened a “comment selection”, and netizens were not allowed to comment.

Screenshots from Radio Free Asia show that the news of “strict school gate management in Beijing’s colleges and universities” immediately became a hot topic on Weibo, with 88.047 million views at noon on the 23rd. Some netizens said, “Reminds me of the tam (Tiananmen) incident in 1989. Did the students resist and finally shoot the students?”

Student: There is only panic left, the farther the better, the better

However, the blog post has now disappeared. Authorities kept deleting posts and bans, and only a few comments were seen.

Chasethetruth said, “The school will be closed tomorrow, and today (23rd) will be notified at 10:30 pm. My colleague asked for leave to go back to school and move to the dormitory, but was sealed in the school and couldn’t get out. He called the same city flash delivery to get the company computer back. The money is still out of the school. The Education Commission? It’s not about the students, don’t treat the students as people, right? The graduation grades are sealed in the school, and are we going to wait until we die after graduation?”

“Beijing Jiankangbao rules are changed at will, and Beijing colleges and universities say they are closed, and when they are done, they leave a sentence: The epidemic is changing too fast, I hope to understand. Those who are delayed can only be dumbfounded, saying that they can’t say anything, and they will be punished if they complain. It’s called ‘lack of a pattern that focuses on the overall situation of epidemic prevention’. Then, who will do the things that are delayed? Who will reimburse the unjust money spent because the plan is disrupted? Is it so difficult to notify in advance?”

Barbie Q didn’t say, “2020+ undergraduates: I was admitted to a ‘prison’ in the college entrance examination”; I would withdraw my thread and say, “My high school is a prison, it is true that the sentence is increased”; There are all kinds of bans, but in reality, there are bans everywhere, work is difficult, and radio and television on the Internet have also banned all kinds of bans. It has been two years of clean and bright, and it has become the era of model dramas.” death”.

The little rice cake, who couldn’t sleep, posted on Weibo in the early morning of the 24th and said, “I saw this in the middle of the night and there was only panic. If we also closed the school, the excellent campers who went to nm, I want to moisten the farther the better.”

Parents worry about the closed management of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens

Li Yi also said at the press conference that on the first day of returning to school, primary and secondary schools in the city will check the negative nucleic acid test certificates of teachers, students and employees within 48 hours. Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens should continue to strictly manage their school gates. The campus is under closed management. When entering the school, faculty and staff must scan the code, check the code, measure the temperature, and check the negative nucleic acid certificate.

Students entering the school need to have their temperature measured and inquire about their health status; off-campus personnel insist on “do not enter the school unless it is necessary”, strengthen management according to the principle of “whoever invites, whoever approves, whoever is responsible”, scan the code, check the code, measure the temperature, and check the nucleic acid negative certificate, And do the entry and exit registration.

Netizen Jinjing Wutong Qiuyehuang said helplessly, “It’s endless, kindergarten parents can’t enter, and elementary school parents can’t enter, too”; ccwza said, “It’s been almost a month since kindergarten started, and I haven’t seen the teacher in the main class. “; Lambert’s mother said worriedly, “There is no playground in the elementary school, no outdoor in the elementary school, and the body is not strong. What kind of virus can resist?”

Vinegar F questioned, “Then why did our school simply close the school and not let it out?”

On August 22, a set of pictures widely circulated on social media showed that multiple nucleic acid testing booths on the streets of Wangjing, Chaoyang District, Beijing were sprayed with black and red paint “Freedom or Death”, “SB Prevention and Control” and red. The circled “demolition” word, etc.

Another set of pictures shows that around the Central Park of Wangjing Earl City in Chaoyang District, someone sprayed the eight characters “three years, I’m numb” with red paint on eight nucleic acid testing booths in sequence.

