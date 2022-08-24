Data map: On August 6, 2022 local time, people in California, the United States line up to be vaccinated.

Overseas Network, August 24. According to a report by National Public Radio on the 19th, in response to the shortage of monkeypox vaccines in the United States, the US government is trying to adopt a strategy of “dividing one dose into five doses” of the monkeypox vaccine. The change poses challenges for medical staff and, as early vaccine data emerge, has raised some concerns about equitable access to vaccines across races.

At present, the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States has exceeded 15,000, the highest in the world. But many local health departments across the country still report that there are not enough vaccines to cover all groups at higher risk of contracting the outbreak. The U.S. Department of Health approved earlier that the original 1 dose of the vaccine for 1 person will be replaced by 5 doses to 5 people. The new vaccination procedure uses subcutaneous injections and does not penetrate deep into human tissue. Federal officials believe the vaccination “could produce similar levels of immunity.” However, although this approach has been used to vaccinate against other diseases, there is little evidence that it works for monkeypox immunization. At the same time, dividing 1 dose into 5 doses is “operationally difficult to do”, while in practice medical staff can only divide up to 3 to 4 doses.

The new vaccination strategy also exacerbates a strong sense of inequity in some of the groups most vulnerable to the disease. Published data shows that African-American and Latino members of the U.S. community are disproportionately diagnosed and have struggled to access vaccines. Data on Aug. 10 showed that 70 percent of North Carolina cases were found in African-American men, but only 24 percent of monkeypox vaccines went to this group. A similar situation exists in Chicago, where 30% of cases are found in Latino men, but only 15% of vaccines are given to Latino populations. In this regard, Farrow, the head of the civil rights organization, said that racial disparities in vaccine access have sown doubt and distrust in communities of color, and some people have expressed the sentiment that “the US government only gives white people the full dose.” (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)