Original title: Kim Jong-In and Gucci Renew Global Brand Spokespersons Mid-Autumn Festival Collection New Pictorial Released!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Italian brand Gucci unveiled its new Mid-Autumn Festival Collection through the event “Homecoming with Gucci” co-hosted with global brand spokesperson Kim Jong-In.

In this event, Kim Jong-in will leave the city at the intersection of autumn and travel to his hometown where he can feel nature. In the new pictorial, Kim Jong-in appears with Mid-Autumn collectibles such as handbags, rubber machines, leather items, sneakers, and silk items commemorating the Mid-Autumn Festival.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: