from what amount investigates your bank account

The AFIP investigates bank transactions when they exceed a set amount. The organism puts special attention in the accreditations Of funds.

In order to avoid conflicts, it is necessary to have the documentation that supports and validates the amounts received or sent.

In this context, the AFIP controls all the bank transfers that exceed $200,000. The banks inform the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) when the totality of movements exceeds that amount since they are required.

To prevent taxpayers from diversifying the sums between several accounts, financial institutions They will cross the information automatically.

AFIP and bank transfers: documents to avoid being intimidated

To prevent the AFIP from intimidating taxpayers for large transactions, they must have documents that support the accreditation of the funds.

– Tickets of buy and sell.

– Documents justifying the sale of shares or a company.

– receipts from sueldo or payroll vouchers pensioners.

Billing of the last months.

Constancy of the monotribute.

certificate of funds issued by a public accountant.

Declaration of the Heir.


