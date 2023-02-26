From winter to spring sprouts,Green plants are at the right time,Spring is the season of recovery of all things.It is also a good time for greening watering, fertilization, replanting and other maintenance.At the moment, beside the flower bed in the Hui’an community.10 groups of families in Wuqiao Neighborhood Committee,are gathering together,Put on your gloves and roll up your sleeves“One Altar, One Scenery” finally opened~

Mr. Xia, a senior greening technician, is a well-known village sage in the Wuqiao area. As early as more than a year ago, he was invited to participate in the autonomous project of “One Altar, One Scenery” of the Wuqiao Neighborhood Committee. In order to better meet the residents’ environmental renovation needs, And to create different characteristic small scenes in a limited space, he has come to Hui’an Community many times to conduct on-site surveys, providing professional strength and support for the project.

On the morning of the event, 10 groups of volunteer families from the community came to the designated place. Everyone first identified the green plant species and growth characteristics that need to be planted today, and then put on work gloves. Dad picked up a shovel. The older children picked up a small hoe, and dug holes, placed seedlings, and returned to the soil in the already divided positions. The younger children did the work of dismantling the original pots. Everyone had a clear division of labor and worked in full swing.

Allowing community residents to personally participate in the micro-renewal of a small flower bed of more than 10 square meters is the epitome of Wuqiao Neighborhood Committee’s many efforts to stimulate residents to participate in community self-government. Labor and devotion can make children love their homes more, and let adults know how to take the initiative to protect their homes. It is these small practices that subtly enhance everyone’s sense of ownership, and promote the construction of community co-construction, Co-governance and shared governance structure.

Before the renovation, the green plants grew freely and in disorder, which was a dead corner of hygiene in the community.After the transformation, the heights of each variety are patchwork, and there are scenery and flowers in four seasons.

a new Year,Wuqiao Residential AreaWe will continue to strengthen the leadership of party building,Stimulate the internal vitality of the masses to independently participate in community governance.Create a new style of “small unit big governance”,Connecting the new route of “big article in small space” in series,Play the new role of “group growth role”,Continuously realize people’s yearning for a better life!